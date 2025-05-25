Man Utd players ‘beg’ Fernandes snub £84m ‘offer’ as dressing room ‘would fall apart’

The Man Utd players have pleaded with Bruno Fernandes to remain at Old Trafford amid interest from Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim’s side have had an awful season with the Red Devils currently 16th in the Premier League ahead of the final fixtures on Sunday.

Man Utd also lost the Europa League final on Wednesday, which would have secured extra funds with Champions League qualification, but now co-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to try and give Amorim what he needs without breaking the bank.

There have been rumours that some of their young stars may have to be sold to raise funds, while captain Fernandes – who has been brilliant for Man Utd this season – could be sold for the right money.

After the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham earlier this week, Fernandes said of a potential summer transfer: “If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in, it is what it is.”

And now The Sun claims that the Man Utd players have ‘begged’ Fernandes to stay and told him ‘don’t leave us’ amid links to Saudi Arabia.

His comments after the match on Wednesday ‘sparked unease among his team-mates’ and saw them send messages to Fernandes to persuade him to stay.

A source told The Sun: “Bruno may be criticised but the players know what a talent he is.

“He can be demanding but they all respect him and sent him messages letting him know how valued he is.

“If he leaves, the dressing room would fall apart.”

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have now ‘an offer of €100m (£84m)’ in order ‘to tempt’ Fernandes to the Middle East.

And ‘they’ve prepared a salary proposal that’s hard to ignore, exceeding €77 million per year’, which is ‘a financial offer that any European team can hardly match’.

It is claimed that ‘the sporting project being proposed to him from Saudi Arabia may force him to reconsider his future’ with Al-Hilal ‘convinced they can attract a player who is still at the elite level of international football’.

Another player who could be leaving this summer is Alejandro Garnacho with the Argentina international calling Man Utd’s season “sh*t” in the aftermath of the final.

Garnacho told reporters: “It’s hard for everyone.

“The season was s***, both now losing the final tonight, and in the league, where we didn’t beat anyone, that’s the truth.

“Up until the final, I’ve played every round, and today to play 20 minutes… I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens after.”