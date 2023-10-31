Man Utd players blame Ten Hag for ‘contributing’ to injury list as they urge him to do ‘more’

Some Manchester United players think Erik ten Hag is partly responsible for the mounting injury list at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils, who have the fourth highest net spend in the Premier League in 2023, have struggled early on in the season with Ten Hag’s side losing five of their first ten Premier League matches.

Their 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday means Man Utd remain in eighth position in the Premier League table, nine points behind City and 11 points adrift of leaders Tottenham.

Man Utd had won their previous three matches in all competitions and Ten Hag attempted to be upbeat after the match by saying that the Red Devils “are on the way up” and that he’s “happy” that some injured players are returning.

The Dutchman said: “The three games before we won and the spirit is very good. The fighting spirit is very good.

“I think we are on the way up. The start was difficult, but now we are on a way up.

“We have to be patient, but I’m happy some of our injuries are coming back and then our side will be stronger.”

Injuries have become a big issue for Man Utd this season with as many as 16 first-team players unavailable at times this season with ESPN claiming the Red Devils hierarchy believe ‘it is an unfortunate factor which has seriously impacted the start to the season’.

ESPN adds:

‘However, there are concerns within the dressing room that the intensity of the training sessions set up by Ten Hag and his staff are contributing to fatigue and, in some cases, injuries. ‘Some senior players have already played more than 20 games for club and country, including a long preseason schedule which included eight matches, and there is a feeling that more time could be dedicated to recovery to better prepare the squad for match days.’

Rasmus Hojlund was a huge summer purchase for Man Utd but he has yet to get off the mark for the Red Devils in the Premier League – but the 20-year-old has bagged three goals in the Champions League.

And former Man Utd striker Louis Saha insists the Denmark international is having too much asked of him at such a young age.

Saha told BettingOdds.com: “I am not concerned about Hojlund yet. We knew when he signed that he wasn’t the finished product yet, and he is one of the few players really showing fight at the moment. You can see in the way he plays he is aggressive, wants to score goals and help the team.

“He just lacks experience, similar to when I joined Manchester United but the difference is I had senior players like Van Nistelrooy to help me and show me how to perform for United, whereas Hojlund doesn’t have that at all. If he had some support from a senior striker, he would have less pressure on his shoulders and he wouldn’t be expected to perform straight away.

“We are asking too much from Hojlund at the moment and it isn’t fair on him at all. This is why I wanted Harry Kane at United, someone who could take responsibility and perform from the first game.”