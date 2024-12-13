One Man Utd star makes complaint about Amorim amid ‘murmurs of discontent’

One Man Utd player has already complained about Ruben Amorim just five games into the new manager’s tenure at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form this season with Man Utd only winning five of their 15 matches in the Premier League this season, sitting 13th in the table.

Erik ten Hag got the sack at the end of October after winning just three of their opening nine Premier League fixtures but Amorim isn’t doing much better.

Amorim has drawn one, won one and lost two of his first four Premier League matches in charge, while he has also won both of his Europa League matches against Bodo/Glimt and Viktoria Plzen.

The Portuguese head coach has consistently stuck with his 3-4-3 formation but he has massively chopped and changed personnel over his six games in charge.

Amorim looks like he is attempting to find his best team but one star has already complained about the Man Utd boss and his rotation policy.

The Manchester Evening News claim:

‘The majority of Manchester United players are in favour of Ruben Amorim’s rotation policy despite murmurs of discontent from a minority of the squad. ‘Amorim has made 23 changes across United’s past four games and at least one player has privately complained about the new head coach’s rotation. ‘Club sources say the vast majority of players have reacted well to Amorim’s rotation as it has shared around playing time. Amorim has started 21 different players during his five matches in charge and made 25 substitutes out of a possible 25.’

Man Utd boss Amorim recently explained that he is rotating to not injure the players who have just come back from injury and to “assess” the others in his squad.

When asked recently about his rotation policy at Man Utd, Amorim explained: “It’s not because I like to change all the time but we have to have all the squad fit.

“So, for example, Harry Maguire has a time limit, Tyrell Malacia has a time limit, Mason Mount has a time limit, Leny Yoro has a really time limit. So we have to manage winning games, different methodology, different way of playing, more metres to press and tomorrow we have to assess and the guys that are a little bit at risk to some injury will not play.

“So we have to have everybody to work, to play and to improve the squad.”

Man Utd beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 on Thursday night in the Europa League group stage with Rasmus Hojlund scoring both of the goals.

On their performance, Amorim said: “I think we improved during the game. We controlled the game in the first half but without any great chances. [There was a] lack of speed, lack of movement, controlling the ball.

“The pitch was difficult to make the connection with the strikers and the frontal support. But we controlled it, as Viktoria didn’t have chances either. The second half, we gave the goal away and then we react. We pushed the opponent into their half and then we managed to score.

“We couldn’t score before but a win in this moment is important. It’s important to look at the performance but a win is always better to prepare the next game.”