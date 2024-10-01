Man Utd players ‘discussing’ Ten Hag sack as Potter reacts to Red Devils, England rumours

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to rumours that he could replace Erik ten Hag as Man Utd boss with a well-timed quip.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 for the second consecutive home match on Sunday as Tottenham dominated Ten Hag’s side, who also lost by the same scoreline to arch-rivals Liverpool at the beginning of September.

Defeat to Tottenham came hot on the heels of disappointing draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente and now Ten Hag is back under intense pressure after taking the heat off himself for a week or two.

The Man Utd boss was seemingly close to losing his job over the summer with the Red Devils board speaking to potential candidates but INEOS decided to put their faith in the Dutchman.

Multiple managers have been linked with Ten Hag’s job over the last six months during a number of mini crises last term in which it felt like he was coming close to the sack.

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Potter was one of the names linked and speculation continues to claim he is one of a number of potential candidates for the job.

Simone Inzaghi, Max Allegri, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank and Gareth Southgate were all linked just yesterday with the manager’s job at Man Utd.

And when asked if he’d enjoy the challenge of managing Man Utd, Potter replied on Sky Sports: “I am sitting here enjoying the challenge of answering your questions.”

When asked about reports that he was approached by Man Utd over the summer, Potter added: “I take what the media say with a pinch of salt.

“I am the only coach in world football to be linked with Stoke City and Napoli in the same week.

“I have had lots of conversations with lots of people and I think out of respect to those people it’s best those are kept private.”

On whether he would like to manage England, Potter joked: “I think it’s time for a commercial break, isn’t it?!

“As an Englishman, of course it’s a fantastic job and I’m supportive of FA and what they decide to do and whoever the next coach is.

“Gareth did a fantastic job and I’m sure Lee will in his time, however long that is.”

A report in The Sun claims Ten Hag’s ‘potential sacking is being discussed openly by the players’ at Man Utd as he ‘faces a massive four days to save his job’.

The report claims: