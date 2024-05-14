Man Utd players ‘doubt’ Fernandes will remain with captain ‘receptive to leaving’ as Inter interest is revealed

Bruno Fernandes is ‘receptive to leaving’ Man Utd in the summer transfer window with Inter Milan interested, according to reports.

The Portugal international is widely regarded as the best post-Sir Alex Ferguson signing and has been one of the bright sparks once again in a miserable season for the Red Devils.

Fernandes hinted earlier this month that a summer move away from Man Utd might be on the cards but insisted that he was concentrating on the rest of the season.

When asked recently about his future, Fernandes said: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

Ten Hag was asked on Tuesday about Fernandes’ future, he replied: “It’s the same question as last week. So I answered. The same answer.

“Now and in all the years he was [at United], he was a tremendously important player for Man United and creating the most chances across the Premier League. So many assists, so many goals. It’s clear he’s a very important player for us.”

A report earlier today indicated that Fernandes is ‘ready for the FA Cup final to be his Manchester United swansong’, while another article claimed that the Red Devils are ‘willing to do’ a deal for the Portugal international with Bayern Munich interested.

And now the Manchester Evening News claim that Man Utd ‘players have doubts’ Fernandes ‘will remain at the club next season’ with the 29-year-old ‘believed to be receptive to leaving’.

The report adds ‘Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are understood to be interested’ in Fernandes and Man Utd ‘would prefer to keep club captain’ – but ‘a hefty offer for the attacking midfielder could tempt United to cash in’.

‘I have to say that Bruno Fernandes does annoy me’

As well as getting lots of praise for his footballing ability, Fernandes does annoy many fans, pundits and former players with ex-Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe recently admitting his frustration at the captain.

Sharpe said: “I have to say that Bruno Fernandes does annoy me. I’m not keen on him throwing himself around and throwing his arms in the air as the Manchester United captain.

“You have to keep your calm when others around you are losing their heads, but the hand waving, the gestures and the moaning is what I just don’t agree with at all. You have to be a class above when you’re the captain of Manchester United and he lets himself down in that aspect.

“He does work hard but I think he’s a bit ill-disciplined at times with his positional play. Him running all over the place looks like hard work, but it leaves his teammates exposed. He is hot and cold with me, parts of him are unbelievable but other parts I can take or leave.

“He does have the ability to produce something out of nothing and his work rate is second to none, but he does still give the ball away cheaply in dangerous areas. He tries to play the killer ball too often when he could just keep possession. Against Liverpool I think he touched the ball seven or eight times and gave it away every time. I turned to my mate and said ‘he’ll score a wondergoal now’, then sure enough he went and scored from his own half!”

