Man Utd players ‘expect Ratcliffe to sack Ten Hag’ with Roberto de Zerbi eyed as potential successor

Pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag and now a report has claimed that Manchester United’s players feel it’s likely that he will be sacked sooner rather than later.

Sky Sports claimed on Monday that the Dutch manager had lost the support of up to ‘50% of the Man Utd dressing room.’

This is reportedly due to some players seeing Ten Hag as too ‘robotic.’ They are said to be ‘confused by what is happening’ and ‘ feel that they’re training too hard.’

Man Utd responded emphatically to these claims by banning several outlets from their press conference on Tuesday.

Ten Hag then insisted that the “stories in the media about the players are not true… there is no chaos in the dressing room.”

However, according to TEAMtalk that is not the case. They say several Man Utd players think there could be a change in manager when Sir Jim Ratcliffe secures a minority stake in the club next week.

The report claims that ‘a number of players are holding onto their Man Utd careers as they believe they will outlast Ten Hag at Old Trafford.’

There has also been some ‘discontent at the transfer activity of the club with Ten Hag recruiting players some believe are not at the level required to catch the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.’

Although, it is worth saying that the performances of the Red Devil’s players this season have been well below par at times.

Man Utd have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and face the prospect of an early exit from the Champions League.

Their form in the Premier League has picked up over the last few weeks, but their progress was stunted by a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in their last game.

Ten Hag’s team now find themselves in seventh place in the table – five points adrift from the top four and nine points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Failure to beat Chelsea on Wednesday evening and Bournemouth at the weekend could see the pressure ‘ramped up on Ten Hag and fan pressure meet with the concerns from within the squad,’ according to TEAMtalk’s report.

They note that an early exit from the Champions League – which appears likely at this stage – would be a potential opportunity to make a managerial change, with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi among the replacement candidates being considered.

