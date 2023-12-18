Man Utd players eyeing ‘change of scenary’ as 31yo receives ‘important offer’ to leave in January

Casemiro and Raphael Varane look dejected in front of the Manchester City fans.

Leaving Manchester United for a club in Saudi Arabia in the winter transfer window is a possibility for Casemiro, according to reports in Spain.

Casemiro enjoyed a very successful debut season at Old Trafford after joining from Real Madrid last summer.

He helped end the Red Devils’ trophy drought with success in the Carabao Cup and also played a big part in the club’s third-place finish in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for him and United, however, he is now playing like he has aged ten years over the summer.

The Brazilian international has been injured since October so has not been able to find his mojo at all this term.

There is a lot of speculation about Casemiro’s future in England with Erik ten Hag reportedly keen to offload him in January.

The Dutch manager could be bailed out by the Saudi Pro League, where lots of unfavoured Premier League players – like Kalidou Kouliably and Edouard Mendy – went in the summer.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, ‘Casemiro may leave United for Saudi Arabia’ when the transfer market re-opens next month.

It is claimed that United’s struggles this season has seen lots of players ‘look for a change of scenary or at least study the market and see what it offers’.

Casemiro is ‘one of the most striking cases’ and the 31-year-old has received an ‘important offer’ from Saudi Arabia.

Unsurprisingly, said offer ‘comes with a lot of money’ but the Red Devils are unlikely to make back the £60million they spent on the player in 2022.

The Premier League giants are eager to recoup a decent amount of that fee, though.

It is noted that the Saudi Pro League is expected to make ‘a second wave’ in January after spending a fortune in the summer transfer window.

Another United player who ‘could appear’ in the Middle East next month is out-of-favour winger Jadon Sancho, the report adds.

