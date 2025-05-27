Man Utd players ‘know’ Ruben Amorim is ‘totally out of his depth’ at Old Trafford

The Man Utd players “know” that Ruben Amorim is “totally out of his depth” at Old Trafford, according to former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Red Devils have been terrible under Amorim this season with Man Utd winning just 11 of their 38 matches in the Premier League.

Amorim has failed to produce better performances or results than Erik ten Hag – who was sacked at the end of October – and there has been growing pressure on the Portuguese head coach.

The Europa League final was a chance to put the season behind them and for Amorim to win his first trophy at Old Trafford – but Tottenham edged out the final 1-0 to lift the silverware and pinch Champions League qualification.

Amorim chose to apologise to the Man Utd fans and his players on the pitch at full time in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

But Keys has slammed Amorim’s decision to publicly issue an apology to his team with his squad knowing that he is “totally out of his depth”.

BeIN Sports presenter Keys wrote in his blog: “As for Amorim and his promise that good times are around the corner. If they are he’s not the man to deliver them. What was that about in his address to the stadium? ‘I want to say sorry to my players…’. What? No.

“Never ever go public with a statement like that. I’m afraid he strikes me as a man full of self doubt, totally out of his depth. His players know it. Perhaps that’s why he apologised to them – hoping to win a few back?”

Amorim insisted thata he felt that the club “is really alive” in their final match of the season and he reckons the Man Utd fans “believe we can change things”.

He told a press conference on Tuesday: “The biggest positive was in the last game of a really tough season, the feeling in the stadium is a club that is really alive and believes we can change things. Then, for some people, it’s hard to see or understand but I think we’re improving as a team.

“We have a lack of goals that punishes us in a lot of games but we are improving in certain aspects. A positive is that feeling in the stadium with our fans, who believe we can overcome everything. That’s the beginning of something.”

When asked about next season, Amorim added: “The target next season, I will not tell you now. The important thing is to win the first game, then we’ll see. We have a lot to do this summer and we have to prepare the team. People will expect us to be on the top at Man United but I don’t want to think about a big target.

“I have to say that for us not to be in the Champions League could be an advantage, to perform well and prepare better the games. To build that core we need for the future. So I think it’s good for us to take advantage of not having European games.”