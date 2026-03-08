Man Utd stars ‘want to change’ as INEOS make complete Michael Carrick U-turn

Manchester United players are blaming a lack of games for the defeat to Newcastle United and feel that they have let interim-manager Michael Carrick down, according to a report.

Carrick suffered his first defeat as Man Utd interim manager this season on Wednesday evening, as the Red Devils went down 2-1 to Newcastle at St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

Even though Newcastle were reduced to 10 players towards the end of the first half when Jacob Ramsey was sent off, Eddie Howe’s side managed to muster all three points from the game.

Man Utd, though, remain in a strong position to finish in the Premier League top four this season, but competition is stiff from the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool.

According to The Sun, Man Utd stars feel that they have let down Carrick and believe that lack of games is the reason behind their slip-up to Newcastle.

Man Utd were not great against Crystal Palace last weekend either, despite winning the Premier League match 2-1, and the players believe that not enough games are beginning to affect them.

With Man Utd not involved in the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup or European competitions at the moment, the Premier League is the only source of playing time for the players.

A source told The Sun: “The players feel like they let the manager down with the way they played.

“They think the big gaps between games are hurting them and making them struggle to start properly.

“It’s something they are aware of and want to change.”

Man Utd stars’ desire ‘to change’ and step up their game for Carrick comes after it emerged that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are looking at other candidates to become the manager on a full-time basis.

The i Paper reported on February 19, 2026, that Carrick was the ‘favourite’ to land the Man Utd manager’s role on a full-time role.

However, INEOS’ stance has now changed, with transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealing this week that Carrick is not the leading candidate.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “I don’t think we can call Michael Carrick the front runner for the job.”

The reporter added: “Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martinez are names being discussed at the moment.

“Mauricio Pochettino and Kieran McKenna are still appreciated, but are not expected to be frontrunners for the job.”

Journalist Graeme Bailey has reported for TEAMtalk that Julian Nagelsmann is also a candidate for the Man Utd managerial role.

Nagelsmann, who is the Germany manager at the moment, has shown interest in replacing Carrick as the permanent Man Utd boss in the summer.

