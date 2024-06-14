Man Utd players ‘mocked’ Ten Hag behind his back with ‘more harmony required’

Some Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back last season when the Red Devils boss was giving a talk on philosophy, according to reports.

The Red Devils hierarchy made the decision earlier this week to keep Ten Hag on as manager after months of speculation surrounding his future.

Rumours were swirling earlier this year after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd with the Glazers allowing them control of the football operation.

There were claims that the new co-owners wanted to replace Ten Hag with a report ahead of the FA Cup final insisting that he would be sacked even if Man Utd won the cup.

The Red Devils victory in the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man City was completely unexpected and Man Utd clearly looked into possible replacements after a dismal eight-placed finish in the Premier League.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that Man Utd will now look to hand Ten Hag a new contract to show their faith in the Dutchman.

Romano said: “A contract extension is now expected for Ten Hag – positive conversations have started and will continue in the next days and weeks, but Man United want to give their manager a longer contract to show their trust in him and his ideas, and so not to have rumours already after the first few games next season in the Premier League. Conversations are ongoing, and there is a very good chance to see Ten Hag extending his contract at Old Trafford.”

Their decision to keep Ten Hag on may not have pleased all of the Man Utd squad with claims that some of the squad showed their lack of respect for him earlier in the season.

Mike Keegan in the Daily Mail claims that several players ‘mimicked’ Ten Hag when he had his back turned during a talk about how to approach opposition players on the ball.

Keegan wrote in his Daily Mail column: