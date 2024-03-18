Mason Greenwood’s Manchester United team-mates are ‘not against’ the 22-year-old’s return to the first team next season, according to reports.

Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but the case against him was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

Man Utd team-mates open to Mason Greenwood return

The forward is currently on loan at Getafe after Manchester United decided not to reintegrate him back into the first team for the 2023/24 campaign.

There has been speculation all season over Greenwood’s future, however, with talk of a permanent transfer amidst reported interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, new Red Devils minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not ruled out a return for the Getafe loanee, admitting that a decision over his future has not been made.

MEDIAWATCH: Mason Greenwood England return teased as Gazza is monetised by Humphrey

It would not be surprising whatsoever to see Greenwood back in the Manchester United team next season, with former CEO Richard Arnold reportedly ready to reintegrate the 22-year-old in the summer before online backlash saw a U-turn.

And a report from The Sun says Greenwood’s United team-mates have ‘secretly offered its support in a poll’, with many players in the dressing room ‘not against him returning to Old Trafford’.

A source told the newspaper: “His team-mates would not be against him returning to Old Trafford.

“They know all about the background and understand how controversial it would be to have him back.

“Their decision is a footballing one, pure and simple.

“United have struggled to score goals this season and they need a player like Mason.

“They’re watching him score and create goals for Getafe every week.”

Unsurprisingly, this would be extremely controversial and the report adds that ‘his return would risk internal revolt, with the women’s team opposed to it’.

Greenwood has scored eight goals and provided five assists for Getafe this term.

He has not played for United since January 2022 and his appearance against Iceland in the Nations League in September 2020 remains his only senior international cap.

Interestingly, Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate did not rule out an international return for Greenwood but has confirmed he will not be in the squad for this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

“Well for me I don’t think it’s something for pre-Euros. I think allowing him to get his career going again abroad appears to have been a good move but I have to say I have not tracked it closely,” Southgate said.

“I think at this moment in time it would be a big distraction for the team and let’s see where that leads next season. I would need to know more details about the whole thing before it was an option.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool: 16 Conclusions, feat. Ten Hag consequences and Amad madness