Man Utd star ‘says players are not having’ Ten Hag after Sancho lies and ‘disgust’ over Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag is under pressure after a poor start to the season for Manchester United.

A Manchester United player has reportedly said the “players are not having” Erik ten Hag as it all goes to sh*t at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay’s stoppage time brace against Brentford has “papered over the cracks” at United, where on and off field problems pile the pressure on Ten Hag.

The Red Devils sit tenth in the Premier League having lost four of their eight games and they sit bottom of their Champions League group after defeats to both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

Injuries have blighted their squad, but they’ve also had to do without Jadon Sancho, after Ten Hag jettisoned him from the first-team squad, and, until recently, were without Antony, who was given leave amid allegations of domestic abuse.

It appears Ten Hag is treading a tightrope and talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil revealed on Wednesday morning that one player has disclosed that the players were “disgusted” at the manager’s treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo, and can’t understand his attack on Sancho’s commitment.

“Do you know what I was hearing, and you’ve got to be careful what you report on but this is what I’ve heard from a United player who told someone we know very well,” Brazil said.

“He said the players are not having the manager. They’re not having him, definitely not.

“By all accounts, they’re disgusted the way that he treated Cristiano and they say Sancho is a great guy who works his socks off.

“He said the players are not having him.”

Sancho has refused to apologise after the winger refuted claims made by Ten Hag over his levels in training, with a report on Wednesday revealing the United boss wants him to apologise to the whole squad, not just to him, in quite the power play.

It’s claimed Sancho is one of many United players who feel aggrieved by ‘favouritism’ displayed by Ten Hag.

Sancho ‘is not alone’ in believing Antony is benefiting from his relationship with the Dutch manager and certain stars think teammates ‘part of Ten Hag’s circle’ are guaranteed starters, meaning the outsiders ‘have no chance to play no matter how hard or well they perform in training’.

