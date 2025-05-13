Manchester United players are reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Sir Jim Ratcliffe for only offering two tickets per player for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

United have been horrendous in the Premier League this season but are the only side unbeaten in Europe, deservedly reaching the Europa League final after a 7–1 aggregate win over Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

They will face Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham in Bilbao, with a place in next season’s Champions League and £100 million on the line.

Spurs have been equally dismal domestically, sitting 17th in the Premier League with a staggering 20 losses in 36 matches.

Like United, they’ve saved their best performances for Thursday nights, and will feel confident ahead of the final, having already beaten the Red Devils three times this season with an aggregate score of 8–3.

United co-owner Ratcliffe has upset both players and supporters with several controversial decisions during his time at the club, and he’s reportedly angered the squad by limiting each player to just two tickets for family and friends.

A BBC report on Monday confirmed the news, stating that players will be restricted to two free tickets each for next week’s final, while first-team staff have also been told they won’t receive complimentary tickets.

United’s logic is that they are “committed to ensuring as many tickets as possible from the club’s official 15,000 allocation go to supporters” — and definitely not because they don’t want to foot the bill for players’ families.

On the bright side? They’ve been promised a barbecue if they beat Spurs. Whoop. Whoop.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that players are ‘unhappy’ as Ratcliffe and his INEOS team remain ‘determined to keep costs to a minimum.’

Those lucky enough to be invited will land 60 miles away from the final location in Bilbao on the morning of the match and ‘won’t have the chance to celebrate with the players if they beat Spurs’, as the return flight from Santander departs at 2:15am — more than an hour’s drive from San Mames.

Players can buy up to ten more tickets at face value (£55 to £200), but must also pay for additional flights and hotel rooms. Meanwhile, a package through the club’s official travel partner reportedly costs around £900.

The report adds that even players looking to charter their own private jets might struggle to find a landing slot in the Basque Country at such short notice.

To rub salt in the wounds, travelling staff haven’t been granted complimentary tickets, while other full-time colleagues can only attend via a ballot.

Those not travelling to Bilbao have been invited to a screening at Diecast in Manchester, where they’ll receive two free drinks — though their plus-ones will have to pay for themselves.

In contrast, it’s been revealed that Spurs are offering a free ticket to every full-time employee.

