Man Utd players ‘want’ Van Nistelrooy to stay on with Amorim as ‘tweaking is required’

Man Utd players want Ruud van Nistelrooy to remain in some capacity when Ruben Amorim takes over at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag last Monday as INEOS decided to go in a new direction after results and performances disappointed.

Man Utd have been terrible in the Premier League this term with the Red Devils 13th after winning just three of their opening ten Premier League matches.

Van Nistelrooy took charge of his second match as interim boss on Sunday with Man Utd largely disappointing as they drew 1-1 against Chelsea after the Dutchman had guided the Red Devils to a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Amorim will take over as the new Man Utd boss on November 11, leaving Van Nistelrooy matches against PAOK in the Europa League and Leicester in the Premier League to navigate before handing over the reins.

But Sky Sports claim that the Man Utd squad are keen to see Van Nistelrooy ‘remain’ at Old Trafford and act as a ‘connector’ after ‘appreciating the way he has communicated with them’.

The report adds:

‘Sky Sports News can reveal there is a swell of support to keep the 48-year-old at Carrington in some capacity after his period as interim manager ends. ‘Van Nistelrooy is esteemed by United’s leadership group for the way he carries himself, along with all the staff that serve first-team operations. ‘No concrete decisions have been taken on the make up of Amorim’s backroom team yet, but the incoming head coach does want to bring in five of his colleagues from Sporting, including his long-time assistants Carlos Fernandes and Adelio Candido, as well as the experienced Emanuel Ferro who operates in that role.

‘If they are to join, it is hard to see how Van Nistelrooy, who has an assistant manager contract, can still fill that position. ‘Some tweaking of his responsibilities would be required to keep him at United, but the club legend has stressed his openness to helping in a different way. He has also thrown his support behind Amorim, and has said on more than one occasion that he would love to speak to him.’

And Van Nistelrooy has reiterated his desire to remain as part of the backroom staff once Amorim arrives at Man Utd next week.

Van Nistelrooy said: “Before I came to United I was looking to manage, no doubt about that.

“When United came in with this opportunity, for me, it was a fantastic opportunity. I wanted to be here and I put that [management ambitions] aside. For me, that was a deliberate decision to come here and help out.

“I just want to stay and do the same thing and, for me, that’s my focus for the moment.”