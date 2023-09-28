Man Utd pleaded to ‘fire Ten Hag’ as European giants must secure his ‘return’ to achieve ‘true glory’

A Dutch journalist is “hoping” that Manchester United will soon “fire” Erik ten Hag as Eredivisie giants Ajax need the head coach to “return”.

The Dutch manager guided Ajax to three Eredivisie titles before he took over at Man Utd before the 2022/23 campaign.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford as he helped them win the Carabao Cup and finish in the top four.

Man Utd have won back-to-back games but they have been heavily criticised after losing three of their first six Premier League games this season.

Ten Hag has also been questioned but Man Utd have full faith in their head coach as it’s being reported that they are ‘planning to open talks’ with him over a new contract.

A report from talkSPORT claimed: ‘Chief Executive Richard Arnold has been given autonomy over processes since his appointment and is attempting to proceed as normal with regards to contract renewals for players and staff. Marcus Rashford signed a new long-term contract over the summer and it’s understood Ten Hag is now in line for talks.

‘Arnold and John Murtough are understood to be very happy with Ten Hag and continue to give him their full backing – even in the wake of recent difficult results and issues off the pitch. They believe Ten Hag remains the right man to lead United forward and have recently displayed their backing of the 53-year-old in a fall out between the manager and Jadon Sancho.’

Ten Hag has not had an easy job at Man Utd, but the situation at Ajax is arguably a lot worse. The Dutch giants finished 3rd last season and they are currently 14th in the Eredivisie after five games.

Sven Mislintat arrived as their new director of football in the summer but he has already moved on and Dutch journalist Bert Wagendorp is very concerned by the recent developments at Ajax.

He thinks “true glory lies in the past” and he hopes Ten Hag will soon be able to “return to Amsterdam”.

“So many charlatans at the controls is asking for trouble,” Wagendorp told De Volkskrant (as cited by Sport Witness).

“The broom has to be swept through, time for a big cleaning, it is five to twelve, if things continue like this, Ajax will play against Telstar next season, and they will accept a loss the entire Arena in ashes.

“Louis van Gaal must return, he alone can save Ajax. Johan Cruijff is dead, otherwise he would have returned. Michael van Praag should become chairman again.

“Hopefully Ten Hag will soon be fired by Manchester United, then he can return to Amsterdam. Marc Overmars is a charlatan but a real Ajax- charlatan: back with that man. Purebred Ajax players are walking around on various fields: all back to the old nest.

“For the future is Ajax’s slogan, but that is a mistake. We have seen where the emphasis on the future has brought the club: to the edge of the abyss. The true glory lies in the past, that is the direction it must go otherwise all is lost.”

