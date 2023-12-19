Man Utd plot audacious ‘loan with clause’ deal to sign 17-goal striker for desperate Ten Hag

According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing Argentina international Mauro Icardi from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

After Cristiano Ronaldo departed Man Utd ahead of this year’s January transfer window, the Premier League giants were expected to sign two new strikers.

Man Utd were being linked with Harry Kane, Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen as they were hoping to sign a world-class forward and a younger backup but they only managed to recruit 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The £64m summer signing has been one of United’s better performers this season as he scored five goals in the Champions League group stages. But he has struggled in the Premier League and – with him yet to score in 13 appearances – is one of the division’s worst finishers.

Man Utd could certainly do with signing a new striker to take some pressure off Hojlund and according to reports, they are interested in Icardi.

The former Inter Milan and PSG forward has been sporadically linked with Man Utd during his career but he joined Galatasaray in 2022.

The 30-year-old has been in stunning form this season as he has scored 17 goals in his 25 outings across all competitions. He was a thorn in Man Utd’s side in the Champions League group stages as he scored in Galatasaray’s 3-2 win at Old Trafford in October.

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Man Utd seek to sell four to Saudi, Liverpool out of midfielder race

Football Transfers are reporting that ‘Man Utd are weighing up a potential loan deal for Mauro Icardi during the upcoming January transfer window’.

‘It is suggested that – if completed – the deal for Icardi would be a ‘loan with a clause attached’. The report adds.

‘It’s understood that Icardi is now seeking new challenges, prompting the Red Devil’s interest in securing his services for the remainder of the season, in a bid to secure a place in Europe. It’s believed that the loan would have a clause attached. ‘Erik ten Hag is urgently pursuing a new forward, we are told. Notably, Icardi had expressed interest in joining Old Trafford back in 2022 and it’s believed that he would be open to a switch to the Premier League. ‘Meanwhile, sources inform us that Man Utd’s winter window will be relatively constrained, with abiding by Financial Fair Regulations very much in mind.’

January transfer window silly season is fast approaching, so perhaps take this report with a large pinch of salt.

Ten Hag will certainly want to sign a new striker in January and with money tight, a Wout Weghorst-esque loan could be on the cards. But given how important Icardi has been for Galatasaray this term, it’s difficult to see them being willing to sanction his exit in the winter.

FEATURE: Everton huge climbers in latest PL mood rankings, but not even Anfield housery can save Man United