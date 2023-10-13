Man Utd plot summer move for England star ‘worth £100m’ to Premier League side

Marc Guehi has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace.

Manchester United are reportedly ‘keen’ on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of a potential summer move.

Guehi moved to Palace from Chelsea for £20m in the summer of 2021 and has mad 91 appearances since for the Eagles, also taking on the captaincy of Roy Hodgson’s side.

The 23-year-old’s current Selhurst Park deal expires in 2026, and he was linked with a move away in the summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea among those thought to be interested.

The Blues don’t have a buyback clause but do hold matching rights on any offer accepted for the centre-back.

But United are now also keeping tabs on Guehi according to The South London Press, and ‘could look to make a summer play to bring the centre-back to Old Trafford’.

Palace reportedly set the asking price for Guehi at £60m over the summer, but transfer expert Dean Jones claims they feel he could soon be worth £100m, having started the last two international games for England under Gareth Southgate.

Jones believes the “international pedigree” will help to drive up the price.

“It’s an important step forward for him in his career. He needs that international pedigree to go alongside all the games that he’s managing to notch up in the Premier League,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“One of the big reasons that Palace already valued him over £60million was because they see him as a future England international.

“Because of his age, they feel like this is a guy that could eventually be worth £100million given the way that the transfer market is going right now.

“His price tag has already gone up, just off the back of this international break.”

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been impressed with Guehi’s development at Palace.

“He is anxious to become better all the time,” Hodgson told reporters. “He’s not satisfied with making the leap he has made since leaving Chelsea. He wants more than that. That’s a big positive that speaks in his favour.

“Just in general terms he looks like a centre-back who has got a lot of qualities – he’s got pace, he understands and likes to defend.

“He is good on the ball. If you’re ticking boxes of what I like my centre-back to look like, he ticks so many boxes. Now it is up to him, with the help he’ll get from the guys around him, to keep building on that.”

