According to reports, Manchester United have ‘found’ an ‘ideal replacement for a current starter with Ruben Amorim and INEOS keen to sign an upgrade.

Most of United‘s squad are at risk of being offloaded following a dismal season under head coach Amorim.

Their 15th-place finish in the Premier League and loss in the Europa League final prove significant changes are needed to halt United’s freefall.

Man Utd must sign forwards suited to Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation as a priority, with a new striker expected to follow Matheus Cunha in joining the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils could also move for a new goalkeeper amid Andre Onana’s dire form during the 2024/25 campaign.

Onana grew into his debut season in 2023/24 following his £47m move from Inter Milan to replace David De Gea, but he has been a huge flop this season, making too many significant mistakes in various competitions.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential replacements, with a report this week claiming Onana is already ‘sentenced’ to a summer exit.

23-year-old Lucas Chevalier has just finished his third season as Lille’s No.1 and he’s heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

A report from Caught Offside claims Man Utd have ‘found an ideal replacement’ for Onana, with Chevalier ‘eyed’ by the Red Devils.

Man Utd are said to be ‘interested’ in the goalkeeper, but Premier League rivals Aston Villa have already ‘tabled a £40m offer’.

The report adds:

‘It remains to be seen how precisely this will pan out, but it looks like Lille will face a tough time keeping hold of Chevalier this summer. ‘Villa are making concrete efforts to land the talented 23-year-old, with Unai Emery in need of a long-term replacement for Emiliano Martinez amid doubts over his future. Still, Man Utd could also really do with bringing in an upgrade on Onana, who could also likely be on the move this summer.’

United’s first-team is far from good enough, but they have done some positive business as they have attempted to secure promising up-and-coming talents, with Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi-Martin already making an impact at senior level.

Now, a report in Spain claims Man Utd are in ‘pole position’ with AS Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen (so it should be podium position, really) to sign Albacete Balompie’s Christian Kofane.

The 18-year-old has a five million euro release clause in his current contract and is on the radar of several clubs following his ‘explosion’ this season. He has eight goals and an assist in his 19 appearances in the Segunda Division this season.