Man Utd ‘positioned’ to sign ‘next Luka Modric’ as €20m star ‘ready for next step’ amid Real Madrid interest

Manchester United have ‘positioned themselves’ to sign Dinamo Zagreb star Martin Baturina, who’s been described as the ‘next Luka Modric’ in his homeland.

The Croatian, who has come through the Zagreb academy to become a key part of the first team, has five caps for his country at the age of 21 but featured for just five minutes at Euro 2024.

That may well be because the indomitable figure of Modric stands in his way and it’s claimed Baturina has traits similar to that of the Real Madrid legend.

Those qualities have caught the attention of a number of top European clubs, including United, who have taken strides towards signing a player who ‘could take the next step in the summer’ according to Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger.

Berger wrote on X: ‘When Bayern face Dinamo Zagreb today [Tuesday], the Croatians have one player to watch: Martin Baturina (21/ ). #UCL

‘The attacking midfielder is on the radar of several top clubs, but decided against a move in the summer despite offers from Atlético, Rome and Florence, among others.

‘The playmaker, whose contract does not contain an exit clause, could take the next step in the summer. ManUnited and Real Madrid have positioned themselves.

‘According to Sky Infos, even legend Luka Modric is suggesting that his club sign the Croatian jewel. Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also highlighted Baturina: “The number 10, Baturina, is a strong player.”’

A report from TEAMtalk suggests Baturina could be signed to replace Christian Eriksen, who is on the United ‘hitlist’ along with much maligned midfielder Casemiro, who looks set to lose his place in the team to summer signing Manuel Ugarte,.