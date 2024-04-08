Potter ‘says no’ to managing Euro giants before joining Man Utd ‘shortlist’ amid ‘prime target’ claim

According to reports, Manchester United-linked Graham Potter has turned down the opportunity to manage European giants Ajax.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss has been out of work since Chelsea sacked him towards the end of last season.

Potter rejects Ajax

Potter found life extremely difficult at Chelsea but with his replacement – Mauricio Pochettino – also struggling, the Englishman is still highly respected and should land a big job when he eventually returns to management.

The 48-year-old is understood to be admired by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and he is among the favourites to replace Erik ten Hag ahead of next season.

Ten Hag enjoyed a strong debut season at Man Utd but they have declined this term. The Red Devils have reached the FA Cup semi-finals but they are set to miss out on the Champions League as West Ham, Newcastle United and Chelsea challenge them for sixth place.

While Man Utd have been struggling with Ten Hag, Ajax have endured a torrid time without the Dutch head coach.

Five different managers have had stints in the dugout at Ajax since Ten Hag left the Dutch giants in 2022. They are currently sixth in the Eredivisie and they were hammered 6-0 by Feyenoord over the weekend.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Ajax have looked at Potter but he has ‘turned them down’ despite being their ‘prime target’.

The report adds: ‘The former Chelsea and Brighton boss was the prime target for the Dutch club and held talks with them but Potter is not interested in joining Ajax at this time.

‘In December, we reported the 48-year-old is expected to be high on Manchester United’s shortlist of managerial candidates – if they decide to part company with Erik ten Hag this summer.’

An alternative option for Potter…

HITC are also reporting that Potter has decided that he ‘would not be joining’ Ajax but he is ‘ready to return to club management’.

‘The Dutch giants have been assessing their options and HITC confirmed earlier in the year that they had held talks with Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders – who told Ajax he was ready to leave Anfield and take charge, and that remains the case. ‘But Ajax, have been taking their time and have also considered legendary former player Frank de Boer and former AZ Alkmaar chief Pascal Jansen. ‘One of the other options has emerged as Potter and HITC understands talks were held with his representatives. ‘However, HITC is told that after discussions, Ajax were informed that Potter would not be joining them. HITC confirmed last month that Potter is ready to return to club management and that has seen German giants Borussia Dortmund emerge as an option.’

