According to reports, Manchester United will be ‘powerless’ regarding Bruno Fernandes’ future on two conditions as he ‘seeks assurances’.

United‘s captain has arguably been the best footballer in the Premier League this season, but his future at the Premier League giants is uncertain.

Fernandes has been leading Man Utd’s push for Champions League qualification this season. having grabbed 27 goal involvements in his 31 Premier League appearances.

However, Fernandes’ current Man Utd contract is due to expire in 2027, and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League over the past year.

Towards the end of last year, Fernandes claimed that club chiefs were keen for him to leave to raise funds for signings, but he opted to commit to Man Utd for at least one more season.

READ: Man Utd keep or sell: No clear-out but £130m signings should go



Fernandes has since broken down why he opted to remain at Man Utd last summer, but he could be back on the exit ramp in the summer.

The Telegraph are reporting that his 65 million euro (£56m) release clause becomes active in July, so Man Utd ‘will be powerless’ to him leaving ‘if any of his suitors meet his release clause and the player is willing to leave’.

It is also noted that Man Utd ‘want Fernandes to stay’, but he has ‘sought reassurances’ over their ‘ambitions’.

The report explains:

‘Fernandes has made clear his desire to win the Premier League and Champions League and sources close to the player believe he wants reassurances about United’s ambitions.

READ MORE: Premier League player power rankings: Bruno Fernandes holds off Declan Rice



‘It is unclear at this stage if Fernandes is waiting to see how United’s transfer plans unfold. But the club hope their aim to build a squad that can compete for the biggest trophies will resonate with their captain and talisman.’

Fabrizio Romano reveals Michael Carrick’s key role

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that another “important factor” will determine Fernandes’ future at Man Utd.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I also wanted to mention Bruno Fernandes, because that shows how important it is to have this kind of manager. Bruno said in an interview with the BBC last week that when Carrick arrived, nobody expected United to be third in the table at this stage. The expectation was for a very difficult second half of the season, but Carrick has brought stability.

“Tactically, he has been perfect. His approach with the dressing room leaders has been perfect. And with Bruno Fernandes, he has an excellent relationship. Bruno is a crucial part of the dressing room, and United believe that Carrick’s work can also help them keep Bruno next season.

“Saudi clubs remain very interested, as they have been for years, but United think Carrick could be an important factor in Bruno staying for Champions League football next season.

“The relationship with key players is clearly fantastic. Look at how Harry Maguire and others are talking about Carrick. That is another very important point.”

READ NEXT: Why Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid could spark €22m Man Utd star’s transfer to Bernabeu

