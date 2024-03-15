Man Utd prediction branded ‘stupid’ as Sutton tips Liverpool to triumph – ‘no doubt about it’

Chris Sutton has suggested Manchester United will be beaten by Liverpool "no doubt about it"

Chris Sutton has stated Liverpool will beat Manchester United this weekend “no doubt about it” as he told a friend “not to be so stupid” when suggesting the Red Devils would triumph.

Recent form ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final tie between the rivals is on the Reds’ side. Of their last six meetings in all competitions, Liverpool have won four.

In those victories, they’ve scored 20 goals. United did beat Jurgen Klopp’s side in August 2022, and held them to a 0- draw in their last meeting.

In terms of FA Cup meetings, the Red Devils are the last winners of the fixture – they beat Liverpool 3-2 in the 2020/21 competition.

In any case, Sutton has suggested it’s not wise to predict anything other than a Reds win.

“A friend of mine told me he thought Manchester United would win this tie. I told him not to be so stupid,” he told BBC Sport.

“United have dug deep and got some good results against Liverpool in recent years – for example, they beat them 2-1 at Old Trafford at the start of last season, when I didn’t give them a chance that day either.

“I know United fans might be getting excited about their 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier this season too – with what felt like about 2 per cent possession.

“But Liverpool are getting key players like Mohamed Salah back to full fitness and if they turn up and perform like they did in the second half against Manchester City last weekend, then they are going to win – no doubt about it.”

Sutton believes United will be boosted by the return of Rasmus Hojlund, who’s now on 13 goals for the season after a slow start, yet he still believes Liverpool will have too much for them.

“There is some good news for United because their striker Rasmus Hojlund is going to be back from injury, and starting the game by all accounts,” Sutton added.

“That is massive for them and gives them a far greater chance of getting through, but if Liverpool are anywhere near their best they will still have too much for them.”

For all their success in other competitions, other than when they won the FA Cup in 2021/22, the Reds have not managed to get past the quarter-final stage since 2014/15, so it’ll be a big result for them if they can get past United.

