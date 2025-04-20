Wolves became the 12th different team to complete a Premier League double over Man Utd in numbers which should shame any post-Ferguson decision-maker.

Pablo Sarabia’s well-struck free-kick helped Wolves to only their second Premier League win away at Old Trafford, taking them level on points with Man Utd and behind only on goal difference.

Wolves sidestepped Amorim’s side at Molineux earlier in the season, meaning a dozen teams have now done the Premier League double over Man Utd.

Four teams did it a combined 13 times under Sir Alex Ferguson, but since his retirement in 2013 a dozen sides have completed 15 such doubles between them.

Sides to complete a Premier League double over post-Ferguson Man Utd



Manchester City – three times (in 2013/14, 2018/19 and 2023/24)

Games have been raised and pretend (and actual) cup finals won by all manner of Man Utd managers for and in this fixture, from Louis van Gaal to Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and even Amorim. But Pep Guardiola has managed to overcome such ridiculousness a couple of times and Manuel Pellegrini needed those six points to help deliver a title.

Brighton – two times (in 2022/23 and 2024/25)

Never before had Brighton completed a league double over Man Utd until they bookended an actually decent Ten Hag season with a pair of defeats, including Alexis Mac Allister’s 99th-minute winning penalty at the Amex. Then Fabian Hurzeler repeated the feat in just the worst campaign.

Liverpool – two times (in 2013/14 and 2021/22)

It really should have been more, and indeed Liverpool will be frustrated to have completed more Premier League doubles in 21 attempts against Ferguson’s Man Utd than in 12 tries against the incompetent mess he left behind. Considering how generally excellent the Reds have been in that time it is especially curious that Jurgen Klopp could only do it as often as Brendan Rodgers – and that was against the risible combined efforts of Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Wolves – one time (2024/25)

Vitor Pereira was only appointed in December of the 2024/25 season but he still managed to guide Wolves to their first league double over Man Utd since 1979/80 by masterminding entirely deserved wins by 2-0 at Molineux and 1-0 at Old Trafford, the latter taking them level on points with their hosts in the league table despite being 17th for most of the campaign.

Newcastle – one time (in 2024/25)

So confident were Newcastle that the demons of Kevin Keegan could finally be exorcised that they trusted Jason Tindall to finish the job at St James’ Park. A swashbuckling 4-1 thrashing was about as dominant as the 2-0 victory the Magpies secured at Old Trafford a few months prior. For the first time since 1930/31, the Magpies beat their tormentors home and away in a season.

Nottingham Forest – one time (in 2024/25)

Chris Wood was impossibly tall, all elbows and an absolute handful for the babysitter when at five months old he witnessed Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest put Man Utd down in March and April of 1992. Over 30 years later he helped ensure history would repeat itself but Anthony Elanga was by far the more embarrassing goalscorer.

Spurs – one time (in 2024/25)

In an abysmal and very possibly sack-worthy domestic season for Ange Postecoglou, almost one-fifth of his total league wins have come against Man Utd. Spurs completed their first league double over the Red Devils since 1989/90 with a 3-0 hammering at Old Trafford before James Maddison fed Roy Keane a few of his words in north London.

Arsenal – one time (in 2023/24)

The tide has only recently turned definitively in favour of Arsenal, who had waited so long to vanquish Man Utd that Emmanuel Adebayor and Thierry Henry were their heroes on the most recent such occasion. The roles were recast for Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard 17 years later.

Crystal Palace – one time (in 2023/24)

Having never beaten Manchester United twice in a league season, Palace made it look mightily easy when they followed up 1-0 win at Old Trafford in September with a proper paddling at Selhurst Park the following April. That was the Casemiro “leave the football before the football leaves you” game; it was an absolute humiliation.

Swansea – one time (in 2014/15)

Perhaps the most surprising side to take advantage of this hilariously embarrassing era to register their first league double over a club which must technically be described as Man Utd was Swansea. Their highest-ever Premier League finish of 8th was at least in some part supported by a couple of 2-1 wins, with Ki Sung-yueng scoring in both. The great man is still playing, and even being captained by Jesse Lingard at FC Seoul, no less.

Everton – one time (in 2013/14)

The schadenfreude was wonderful as Man Utd handpicked Everton’s manager as their Ferguson replacement and the Toffees promptly dealt out a pair of results which contributed heavily to his demise. David Moyes was sacked a couple of days after Goodison Park revelled in that second win, the first obviously having been secured by a Bryan Oviedo goal.

Sides to complete a Premier League double over Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd

Arsenal – three times (in 1997/98, 2001/02 and 2006/07)

Chelsea – three times (in 1993/94, 2004/05 and 2009/10)

Liverpool – three times (in 2000/01, 2001/02 and 2008/09)

Manchester City – two times (in 2007/08 and 2011/12)