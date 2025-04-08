Man Utd ‘prepare’ to submit ‘£50m offer’ to land ‘priority’ target as Amorim makes ‘internal demand’

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘preparing’ to make a ‘£50m offer’ to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Branthwaite was heavily linked with the Red Devils during last year’s summer transfer window after he enjoyed a breakout season for boyhood club Everton.

Man Utd lodged a couple of bids for the centre-back, but they turned their attention to alternative targets after they were priced out of a move for the Englishman.

The Red Devils landed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, but they could sign another new centre-back this summer after head coach Ruben Amorim introduced a 3-4-3 formation.

Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are expected to leave on a free transfer this summer, while a new report claims Amorim is ‘concerned’ about Lisandro Martinez.

READ: Big Midweek: Arsenal v Real Madrid, Bruno Fernandes FC, Emery in Paris, Leeds bottlejob



This could lead to Man Utd making a fresh attempt to sign Branthwaite, and a report from Caught Offside claims they are ‘preparing’ a summer bid.

‘Manchester United are understood to be preparing to try offering around £50m for the transfer of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. ‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd remain keen on Branthwaite after seeing bids rejected for him last year. ‘The Red Devils ended up signing both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt in defence, but it seems Branthwaite still remains one of their priorities. ‘The likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid are also keen on the highly-rated 22-year-old, CaughtOffside understands, so this could be a complicated saga.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ferdinand tells ‘arrogant’ Man Utd star he ‘loves’ to ‘get out of there’ for one reason – ‘go to Napoli’

👉 Paul Scholes reveals unnamed Man Utd star requested ‘meeting’ after ‘taking offence’ to criticism

👉 Man Utd backed to ‘quickly’ land PL ‘sensation’ with sale ‘inevitable; ‘first’ summer signing mooted

A report from Football Transfers also claims Man Utd are in the market for a centre-back after a ‘demand’ from Amorim with Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio a potential option.