According to reports, Manchester United are ‘preparing an offer’ to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils are already linked with several potential targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window with a significant squad overhaul necessary.

United have spent most of the 2024/25 campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League table and need to win the Europa League to qualify for Europe ahead of next season.

Man Utd have struggled to adapt to Ruben Amorim‘s preferred style and formation, so INEOS will be hoping that a summer rebuild could make their squad more aligned with the head coach’s methods.

Upgrades are required in forward areas as Man Utd have been toothless in attack this season. Their priority will be to sign a new striker, but they also need to invest in a No.10 or two.

READ: Rashford ‘could play for Manchester United again’ – if finger-pointing Ruben Amorim suddenly resigns



Eze has been sporadically linked with Man Utd over the past couple of years and his performance in Crystal Palace’s FA Cup quarter-final should tempt the Red Devils to make a summer move.

The England international sparkled for Palace last season, but his form dipped before he grabbed a goal and an assist in his side’s 3-0 win against Fulham.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Eze has been ‘identified’ as Man Utd’s ‘new dream’ target and they are ‘preparing a 60 million euro [£50m] offer’.

This offer would not quite meet Crystal Palace’s asking price, and there are two ‘problems’ to overcome.

‘Manchester United has set its sights on Eberechi Eze as one of its priorities for summer reinforcements. ‘With a transfer market that promises to be intense, the English club’s directors have identified the Crystal Palace midfielder as a player with the right profile to bolster their squad.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Barcelona ‘reject’ £42m ‘first offer’ from Man Utd for star who is ‘delighting’ Flick

👉 Ruben Amorim ‘unconvinced’ by Man Utd star amid ‘fitness’ concern with INEOS to ‘reluctantly sell’

👉 Man Utd plan ‘two blockbuster signings’ to ‘show the footballing world’ they ‘mean business’