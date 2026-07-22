Man Utd are lining up a bid to sign Warren Zaire-Emery from Paris Saint-Germain as they continue to look to sign a third midfielder, according to reports.

The Red Devils recently signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa as they look to improve their midfield options.

But Man Utd are still looking for one more midfielder, along with a left-winger and full-back as minimum, to give Michael Carrick the tools he needs to compete in all competitions next term.

A deal for Atalanta star Ederson fell through at the last minute, with everything agreed, after concerns emerged about a knee issue during the medical checks.

That has led Man Utd to weigh up other options this summer with Roma’s Manu Kone, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and others seen as potential signings in the coming days and weeks.

A new player has been mentioned in recent days with French website Topmercato claiming that Man Utd are ‘preparing’ a €60m (£51m) bid for Zaire-Emery, who they are ‘huge fans’ of.

READ: Man Utd reach final transfer decision on Marcus Rashford as Tottenham prepare big play

Man Utd are looking to ‘test PSG’ with a move for the 20-year-old and the report adds: ‘The Parisians will therefore likely have no intention of responding favorably to Manchester United’s advances , especially since the player’s market value is estimated at €80 million.’

The report continued: ‘At 20 years old, will Warren Zaïre-Emery be content with his current status after his achievements this season, especially with opportunities opening up elsewhere and playing time on the horizon? The question, while perhaps surprising at this point, is worth asking. Manchester United are certainly preparing to take a chance, if only to gauge his interest.’

Zaire-Emery more of a ‘dream target than real target’ for Man Utd – Romano

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Man Utd view Zaire-Emery as more of a “dream” target this summer than a realistic one.

READ: Romano rules out three Man Utd transfers after West Ham accept £60m Summerville offer from Al-Hilal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We had links to Warren Zaïre-Emery, but my understanding is that Paris Saint-Germain are not planning to change anything in midfield. So Paris Saint-Germain want to stay with the players they have in midfield right now.

“They got a new deal done for Fabian Ruiz. They are working on several things at the club, but at the moment in midfield they are very happy with the department they have. So, at the moment, the Zaïre-Emery story is difficult, it’s complicated.

“Then, if at some point Manchester United will enter the race for Zaïre-Emery, I will be here and tell you, but at the moment I would mention Zaïre-Emery more as kind of dream target than real target for Manchester United.”

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