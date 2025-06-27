Manchester United are ‘ready to submit an offer of €40m’ for Atalanta star Marco Carnesecchi and have ‘asked for information’ on one of his teammates.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves after triggering his £62.5m release clause and left-back Diego Leon for £3.2m, while they’re thought to be closing in on Bryan Mbeumo having reportedly made a second bid worth £65m to land him from Brentford as the club focuses on improving Ruben Amorim’s attacking options.

But the club is also scouring the transfer market for a possible new goalkeeper, or two, amid doubts over Andre Onana as No.1 and with backup Altay Bayindir expected to leave this summer.

They’ve approached Barcelona and Aston Villa over moves for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Emiliano Martinez respectively, while reports claim Amorim has ‘asked for’ Porto’s Diogo Costa while scouts ‘eye’ Botafogo’s John Victor.

But Gianluca Di Marzio revealed last week that the goalkeeper who United ‘like the most’ is Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi, who earned rave reviews while picking up 18 clean sheets for Atalanta last term.

The transfer expert claimed ‘initial contacts’ had been made with the goalkeeper’s agent, but not with his club.

But that’s now changed according to Alfedo Pedulla, who claims United are ‘ready to submit an offer of €40m’ for Carnesecchi, though Atalant have told them they want between €45m and €50m for the 24-year-old.

Pedulla does though state that a ‘solution that pleases everyone’ could see United adding bonuses to their bid to make up the difference.

The key ‘condition’ to the deal is said to be finding ‘accommodation’ for Onana, which will be required to free up transfer funds and space on the wage bill for Carnesecchi.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: ‘Huge problem’ threatens deal with Euro giants as ‘asking price met’ for £25m star

👉 Sesko barber confirms Arsenal move as Gyokeres ‘one step away’ from Man Utd

👉 Harvey Elliott isn’t good enough for Liverpool, which is one reason he’s perfect for Man Utd

Pedulla further claims that United ‘asked for more information’ on long-term target Ederson during those talks with Amorim wanting to bring in a new central midfielder as Christian Eriksen is leaving the club this summer.

Meanwhile, United have confirmed a new deal for veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who has has penned a fresh one-year extension at Old Trafford that will prolong his playing career and take him beyond his 40th birthday.

“I am extremely proud to continue to represent Manchester United. As a group, we are all really excited for the season ahead,” Heaton said.

“I am ready to support the team in every capacity as we prepare to get back to challenging for the biggest honours.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Tom’s leadership and experience are really important for the group so we’re pleased that he will be part of the squad again next season.”