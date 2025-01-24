Man Utd ‘prepare first offer’ for Real Madrid man as Red Devils ‘lead race’ for Arsenal star

Man Utd are preparing an offer to sign Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz ahead of the January transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Red Devils are crying out for reinforcements after Ruben Amorim branded his squad as “maybe the worst team in the history” of Man Utd.

Amorim’s comments came after Man Utd lost 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday with the Red Devils 13th in the table after 22 matches.

Despite encouraging performances against Liverpool and Arsenal earlier this month, the signs have not been good in their last two matches that Amorim’s players are understanding what their coach wants from them.

And now Man Utd are clearly attempting to bring in new players that will compliment Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation and start helping the Red Devils move forward.

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho has been the subject of interest from Napoli and Chelsea with the latter reportedly putting a bid in for the Argentina international on Thursday.

And that has led to the Red Devils to look for a replacement who fits into Amorim’s tactics with a report in Spanish website Fichajes claiming that Real Madrid’s Diaz – who can play on the right, left or centre of attacking midfield – is now a target.

The report claims that Man Utd ‘want to sign’ Diaz and are ‘preparing first offer’ for the Morocco international, who has been used sparingly by Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti this season.

Man Utd see Diaz ‘as the ideal player to bring creativity to the team, especially in the offensive area, where they are looking to strengthen their squad’.

Interest from Man Utd ‘is not new, but talks could accelerate in the coming days’ with Amorim valuing ‘​​the player’s versatile profile, capable of adapting to different positions in attack and creating imbalance against tight defences.’

Former Man Utd defender Denis Irwin insists it’s “going to take time” for the Red Devils to be able to challenge for the Premier League title again after a decade of poor recruitment.

Irwin said on Stick to Football: “It’s been a difficult ten years [post-Sir Alex Ferguson]. Everyone kind of knew it was going to be a difficult period after Sir Alex left. They’ve had a lot of experienced managers – Ole [Gunnar Solskjær] as well – that have looked like they’re going to do something, but that light has just closed.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Chelsea, Man United, Potter, Mateta, Terriers, Draw Specialists

👉 Ruben Amorim bemoans ‘bad decisions’ and ‘lost control’ but Man Utd ‘did well’ in Rangers win

👉 Rashford and Garnacho the latest to fail upwards from Man Utd?

“They’ve won cups, like Liverpool did in their quiet period, but not been anywhere near the league in the last ten years. It’s going to take time. I’ve said before, it’s down to the players.

“The manager can organise [the players], he likes a 4-3-3, but it’s literally down to the players. You wouldn’t say [Manchester] United’s recruitment over the last ten years has been great either – that’s the biggest problem.”