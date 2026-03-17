Man Utd are ready to make an offer for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to replace Casemiro in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in brilliant form in recent weeks after Michael Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim to become the new interim boss until the end of the season.

Since then, Man Utd have won seven, drawn one and lost one of their first nine matches under Carrick and are now third in the Premier League table.

If the Red Devils keep up their current form they will have no problem qualifying for the Champions League, which will boost their summer transfer budget.

Man Utd had already allocated a large chunk of their summer budget to bringing in a couple of midfielders with Casemiro announcing his decision to leave earlier this year.

However, the Brazilian’s brilliant form has got Man Utd supporters hoping he could stay for another season, while there have been rumours that the Red Devils are willing to reopen talks.

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But Fabrizio Romano insists that “nothing has changed” with regards to Casemiro’s future and “there has been no indication of a shift towards extending his stay”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have been many questions about whether Man Utd could reconsider their position and offer him a new contract, potentially keeping him at the club for another season, especially if Champions League qualification is secured.

“As of now, nothing has changed. While future decisions cannot be predicted, the current stance from Man Utd is that there are no ongoing negotiations over a new deal.

“Casemiro remains on a significant contract, with his salary and age both important factors in the club’s long-term planning.

“The club are very pleased with his performances and recognise his importance, as well as his status as one of the best midfielders of his generation. However, there has been no indication of a shift towards extending his stay.

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“At present, Casemiro has not signed with any other club and is evaluating his options. Man Utd have not taken steps to alter the situation, and this remains the current position.”

And reports in Spain claim that Man Utd are ‘prepared to offer a figure exceeding €50m (£43m) to convince the Real Madrid board’ to allow Camavinga to leave for Manchester in the summer.

The report adds: ‘Although the French footballer is living a dream in the Spanish capital, the Manchester club is confident that the promise of a leading role will change their current perspective. The intention is clear: to build a winning, youthful project where the French international is the central figure in the English team’s new identity.’

On what it will take to lure Camavinga away from Real Madrid, the report continues: ‘Rumours from Madrid suggest that Real Madrid will only listen to stratospheric offers, knowing the player’s immense market value due to his tactical versatility. However, the Premier League giant’s financial might force a negotiation that seemed completely impossible just months ago.’

And Man Utd are now ‘offering him the keys to the team’ and the Red Devils recruitment team see the France international ‘as the ideal profile to fill the defensive void that Casemiro will leave’.

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