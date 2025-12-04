Man Utd prepare £131m summer ‘offer’ for Real duo as they ‘accelerate’ January Semenyo plan

Man Utd are ready to splash out on one of two Real Madrid players in the summer transfer window, while they want Antoine Semenyo in January, according to reports.

The Red Devils won three matches in a row in the Premier League in October as Ruben Amorim’s side looked like they’d turned a corner under the Portuguese head coach.

However, one win in their last four matches since has hinted that the same inconsistencies under Amorim remain as they struggle to push themselves towards the top of the league.

Man Utd spent most of their summer budget on three attacking signings with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all arriving at Old Trafford.

Only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last term but many fans, former players and pundits were shocked that they failed to sign a new midfielder over the summer.

Widespread reports have indicated that a midfielder has become a key objective in the January transfer window with Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and Wolves’ Joao Gomes seen as more affordable mid-season options.

But now Football Insider insist that a winger is emerging as a key target too and Man Utd have chosen to ‘accelerate’ their interest in Bournemouth star Semenyo.

Concerns over Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo leaving for the AFCON for a month could see the Red Devils trigger the £65m release clause in Semenyo’s deal.

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected at Old Trafford – added: “Losing players to AFCON is a major concern for Amorim.

“Both Mbeumo and Amad are going, and Mazraoui behind them, so its the entire right-hand side going away for at least a month.

“It could have a real big impact on their season if they’re not prepared, and the manager feels the squad is light in those areas, so something will have to be done.

“Semenyo is the one they’ve been looking at, because Ghana didn’t qualify for AFCON.

“It looks like he will be available in January because of that release clause in his contract, that’s why there are a few clubs having a look at him.

“But United need to spend in January to improve the squad, and he’s somebody they wanted to bring in during the summer before he signed that contract.

“If the opportunity comes up when the window opens, it would make a lot of sense because he would also be able to plug that hole left by Mbeumo.”

And reports in Spain claim that Man Utd are ‘prepared to offer over €150m (£131m) to try and lure Vinicius Junior or Fede Valverde away from Real Madrid’ in the summer transfer window.

Valverde is seen by the Red Devils hierarchy as ‘an absolute priority to rebuild the team and return it to the top of the table’ and are ‘prepared to offer a significant portion of their €150m-plus asking price for him’.

Man Utd believe that if Vinicius Junior – who could also cost around €150m – ‘doesn’t sign a contract extension, there’s a window of opportunity to try and sign him’ and reckon ‘a stratospheric offer could open up unexpected negotiations with Los Blancos.’

