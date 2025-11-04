Man Utd ‘prepare £44m offer’ for Brazilian as Romano reveals Gallagher transfer update

Man Utd are preparing to make an offer for Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils got off to a poor start to the new Premier League season with Ruben Amorim coming under pressure to turn around results – but things have improved over the last month.

Three wins and a draw from their last four Premier League matches have seen Man Utd fly up to eighth in the table with the Red Devils just one point behind third-placed Liverpool.

Man Utd spent over £200m on five new players over the summer transfer window with most of it spent on attacking reinforcements.

Benjamin Sesko has not quite hit the ground running at Old Trafford and Man Utd could be in the market for a new striker in January with Joshua Zirkzee likely to head out on loan.

And Spanish publication Sport claims that Roque, who joined Palmeiras from Barcelona in February, is a top target for Man Utd with the Red Devils ‘closely monitoring the player and is prepared to make a €50 million offer.’

Roque is now being considered for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad after rediscovering his goalscoring touch at Palmeiras, with 13 goals in 28 Brazilian Serie A matches.

Still only 20, Roque ‘prioritises finishing his contract with Palmeiras until June and would then be more open to a new adventure as long as there is a financial agreement between the parties’.

From Barcelona’s point of view, Sport adds: ‘At Barça, they are aware of all the developments regarding Vitor Roque. The Barça sporting management believes they weren’t patient enough with the player during a difficult time, but now the priority is to generate future revenue from the player’s rights.

‘For the moment, Barça could receive an additional one million euros as a variable payment if Vitor Roque wins the Copa Libertadores title.’

Not signing a midfielder in the summer was seen as a big oversight by Man Utd fans and former players but the Red Devils are keen to add in that area in the winter.

Former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is one of the main names being linked after the Red Devils attempted to sign him on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that there are currently no talks over signing Gallagher but Man Utd continue to monitor ahead of a potential loan move.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “There’s no negotiation now. Gallagher remains one of the players monitored by Man United, as he was on the shortlist at the end of August. It will depend on what Atletico want to do, as they weren’t open to a loan move in August.”

Earlier this week, Romano gave an update on what Man Utd fans can expect from their club ahead of the January transfer window.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Ruben Amorim sends clear indications in public and in private for Manchester United in the January transfer window. In private, the conversations have started between Amorim, the board, and the management of Man Utd ahead of the January window.

“I told you about the midfielder. I told you that Man Utd are looking for that position. But just in general, Amorim and the management of Man Utd are talking about the January window, the opportunities, and what to do with the players who want to play more: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

“For Zirkzee, West Ham and also Roma have called in recent weeks. So, this will be an opportunity for several clubs, and we have to see what Man Utd want to do, if they want to let him go or not.”

Romano added: “But Amorim sends a clear message also in public talking about January. First of all, he says the window will be open and there is the possibility they will do something. So, not closing the doors to the opportunity to bring in new players, and it’s already an update for Man Utd. But he also says, ‘I don’t want players for the short-term.’

“Amorim is not bringing in a player for just a few months. A player will join Man Utd only if they believe the player could be an option for the long-term. They don’t want to add a player just in terms of numbers, also because Man Utd have one competition this season plus the FA Cup incoming, and they want to focus on the Premier League.

“They already have several players. So, if someone joins in January, it will be a player who Man Utd can trust for the present but also for the future.”