Man Utd are preparing to make a huge offer for Palmeiras youngster Eduardo Conceicao ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new signings last summer with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon all arriving at Old Trafford.

Widespread reports indicate that Man Utd are going to bring in at least two new midfielders in the summer, while they have their eye on a new left-winger and new left-back too.

However, there is always room for signing top prospects for the future at Old Trafford with players like Ayden Heaven and Chidi Obi-Martin signing from other academies before playing in the first team.

And now the Daily Mail claim that Man Utd ‘are preparing an official bid worth €40 million (£34m) in fixed terms for Palmeiras prodigy Eduardo Conceição, with bonuses still to be defined’.

The newspaper describes the Brazilian youngster as ‘the hottest prospect in world football’ with Man Utd competing with rivals Man City and Barcelona for the 16-year-old’s signature.

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Both Man City and Barcelona are ‘in advanced stages of talks’ over a potential deal but Palmeiras are insisting on a deal worth €40m (£34m).

Another Premier League club, Newcastle, have already seen a bid worth €25m (£21.5m) plus €15m (£12.9m) rejected by the Brazilian outfit.

Man Utd could face a challenge to land Conceicao with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring things, while Barcelona ‘hold an advantageous position due to the pull of their sporting director Deco’.

Will Michael Carrick help lead summer recruitment at Man Utd?

It is still unclear who will be the next permanent Man Utd manager with Michael Carrick seemingly favourite to land the job after his brilliant spell as interim head coach.

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Carrick has won eight, drawn two and lost two of his first 12 matches in charge with third-placed Man Utd now very likely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

When asked about Man Utd transfer plans for the summer, Carrick told reporters over the weekend: “Yeah, I mean, listen, there’s kind of stages to go through in terms of the summer. There are decisions to be made, of course there is, but then also timing’s a thing.

“Obviously, my situation’s one thing, so it’s just working through that. There are certainly conversations to be going [on] because it’s natural, but in terms of an official kind of, ‘this is what’s going to happen exactly’, that’s not something that I’ve committed to recruitment-wise.

“But we’ve certainly had conversations and that’s just natural. But I’m not really making a big thing of it, to be honest. I think that’ll happen in time anyway.”