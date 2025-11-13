According to reports, Manchester United are ‘prepared to pay’ a huge fee to fend off competition from rivals to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Anderson has been a revelation since joining Forest from boyhood club Newcastle United ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 23-year-old started his career as a winger, but he has quickly developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

The Forest standout has broken into the England squad and looks likely to start for The Three Lions alongside Arsenal star Declan Rice at next summer’s World Cup.

Before this tournament, Anderson could secure a move away from Nottm Forest, as he is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Man Utd is among the clubs linked with Anderson and they are known to be in the market for a new centre-midfielder.

READ: Man Utd should face striker transfer ban until they sign a midfielder



The Red Devils are in the market for a new No.6 as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Casemiro, though they had a move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba fall through in the summer over his reported £100m valuation.

United did not have the necessary budget to complete this deal as they had already spent around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens, though a midfielder is likely a priority for Ruben Amorim and Co. next year.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are ‘preparing to pay’ 100 million euros (£88m) to sign Anderson next year.

The report adds:

‘Manchester United are undergoing a midfield rebuild and have identified Elliot Anderson as a fit profile: young, promising, and an England international. Sources within the club confirm that Anderson is their “number one target” to strengthen the midfield. ‘The player’s willingness is also highlighted: sources close to the situation state that Elliot Anderson would welcome a change of scenery and joining the ambition of a big club like Manchester United, a fact that could tip the scales in the negotiations.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool copying Man Utd as Wirtz and Isak are new Antony and Maguire

👉 Man Utd star ‘more interested in high fives than doing his job’ ripped apart by former Red Devil

👉 Premier League mood rankings as Liverpool drop a full 15 places!



It has also been suggested that the Red Devils could sign another new attacker in January, as Sesko is currently out of action with a slight injury, while Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will soon be unavailable as they will compete at the African Cup of Nations.

Therefore, a report from Football Insider claims Man Utd have been ‘forced into a complete transfer U-turn’ as they may ‘have to sign a striker’ in the winter.

The report claims: ‘Sources say that the Red Devils will have to sign a striker in January if Sesko has sustained a long-term injury.

‘Of course, the January transfer window is notoriously difficult to do business in, with clubs unwilling to let their star players leave. If United are forced to sign a striker, then they may have to settle for an option further down their shortlist.’