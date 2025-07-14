Man Utd are ‘preparing’ to make bids for their next two targets after they wrap up a deal for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made two signings so far this summer with Matheus Cunha joining from Wolves and youngster Diego Leon arriving from Cerro Porteno.

Given the terrible season Man Utd had last term, finishing 15th in the Premier League, the Red Devils supporters would have hoped for a few more signings through the door by mid-July.

Man Utd have been working hard to get some of the players that Ruben Amorim doesn’t want off their books with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and others not wanted.

While they are also trying to agree a fee with Brentford for Mbeumo with Man Utd having two bids turned down as talks continue this week.

In an update on a deal, Romano said on his YouTube channel over the weekend: “I can guarantee to you again this week, Man United, fully focused on Bryan Mbeumo deal with Brentford, with conversations still underway, with Man United’s absolute focus being on Mbeumo, with a player still waiting for Manchester United as a top priority.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd to get top striker for free? Forest fuming over leak

“So they keep advancing. They keep working on this deal for Mbeumo. There is still an agreement to reach with Brentford, but I’m told that the conversations are ongoing to try to reach this agreement and let the player travel and complete his move. So Man United keep working on Bryan Mbeumo as absolute priority.”

Before he added on Sunday: “The contacts are still ongoing between United, Brentford, people involved in the deal. Mbeumo still wants to go to Manchester United, and the club maintains their confidence, their optimism, to get the green light and sign Bryan Mbeumo in the next days.

“So still no breakthrough in this story as of tonight but Manchester United keep advancing to find the right structure for the deal. They are working on easy and difficult add-ons, trying to make Brentford happy with their final proposal. So Man United are still on it. The Bryan Mbeumo deal is absolutely alive at this moment.”

And Man Utd are already lining up their next two deals too, if reports are to be believed, with Palmeiras Online claiming that the Red Devils are ‘preparing an offer’ of £26m for Richard Rios after watching the Colombian play for the Brazilian side at the Club World Cup.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Fabrizio Romano rules out Man Utd ‘hijack’ of £65m striker deal: ‘This is not true’

👉 Man Utd ‘agree terms’ for ‘very close major’ third signing as ‘approval granted’ amid ‘compromise’

👉 Man Utd: Garnacho makes ‘reject’ decision as ‘exploited’ INEOS to ‘pay millions’ to ‘offload’ three stars



Man Utd ‘sent scouts to closely monitor the midfielder’s performance at the Club World Cup’ but the ‘Palmeiras board is likely to reject the offer’ from the Red Devils as they are looking to start negotiations at around £30m.

While Spanish website Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Mole) has claimed that Man Utd have identified Barcelona youngster Marc Casado as a ‘key target’ with the Premier League side ‘preparing massive offer’ of €100m (£87m) for the midfielder.

Casado is ‘viewed as an ideal long-term alternative to Manuel Ugarte’ but the only way to sign the Spaniard is to trigger his €100m release clause as Barcelona would ‘prefer to retain’ the defensive midfielder.