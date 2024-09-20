Man Utd ‘preparing new contract’ for Ten Hag favourite as Ratcliffe ‘wants him as face of the club’

Manchester United want to offer Kobbie Mainoo a new contract to reward him for his fine form under Erik ten Hag, says Fabrizio Romano.

Mainoo has been one of the Red Devils’ most consistent performers since breaking into the starting XI last November.

The midfielder’s excellent performances earned him a spot in the England squad for this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

He helped Gareth Southgate’s side reach the final of the competition, losing 2-1 to Spain.

Mainoo already has 40 Man Utd appearances under his belt and has started all four of their Premier League matches in 2024/25, picking up a yellow card in his last three.

The 19-year-old only signed a new four-year contract last February but the club are reportedly keen to extend his deal.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd star second, Arsenal signing fifth in top 10 transfer market value increases in 2024

👉 Why more than £200m worth of Premier League signings has yet to debut, including Newcastle trio

Romano confirms Man Utd plan to offer Mainoo new contract

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who says a new contract is being ‘prepared’ by the club’s hierarchy.

“As I reported earlier in the summer, Manchester United have been preparing to offer a new contract to Kobbie Mainoo,” the Italian journalist said. “Now it’s September and we can say that Man United are now preparing to advance in talks with Mainoo.

“At the moment, it’s still an internal process for United – they are preparing the proposal, meaning the salary, the bonuses, and, although it’s nothing urgent, they want to offer this fantastic talent an important contract to make him feel in the best condition possible at Man United.

“The feeling is mutual – United are very happy with Mainoo and he is also very happy at the club, where he has the full trust of his manager Erik ten Hag, who has been such a key figure in developing him in the first-team.

“Everyone at the club is together on this – the new owners, the directors – they all want Mainoo to be the face of the club and the face of this interesting new project. So, the new contract proposal is being prepared, and Amad Diallo will be another one to watch as the club build together around their talented young players.”

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to build around the club’s bright young stars, with Mainoo arguably the most promising of the lot.

Ten Hag signings Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are two players with lots of potential, while Alejandro Garnacho is developing very well at Old Trafford.

Mainoo and Garnacho were recently nominated for the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded to the best men’s young player of the year.

Ten Hag has been heavily criticised throughout his Man Utd tenure but if there is one thing he deserves praise for, it is developing the club’s best young stars.

👉 More: Man Utd news | Premier League five-year net spend table | Who will be the next Man Utd manager?