‘Weakest’ Man Utd since Ten Hag took over are ‘pretty stuffed’ as Onana is likened to Barthez

The Mailbox reckons Manchester United ‘are pretty stuffed’ until they get a ‘half decent’ back four together. Plus, Andre Onana is likened to Fabien Barthez, McTominay, Liverpool replay.

Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com…

In reality Manchester United are pretty stuffed

The Man Utd narrative really is always based just on the result, it is infuriating. Almost nothing that happens in game or off the pitch is taken into account. Ultimately, despite our additions in the summer our available squad of players is comfortably the weakest it’s been since E10H joined.

Where are the opinion pieces saying the truth. Like, Brentford would have come to Old Trafford realising that they faced a centre back pairing of a 35 year old returning player and their 6th choice centre back who they tried to get rid of in the last 3 transfer windows. Meanwhile, at left back they had their 3rd choice centre back and at right back their second choice right back. Added to that, a keeper who has had a shaky start to his utd career, not helped by a back 4 as mentioned above. At least our recently signed defensive midfielder doesn’t have to play left back this game…progress. Any team playing us knows they’ll have good chances to score against that. And with utd again needing to employ 2 defensive midfielders to cover said defensive shambles our attacking threat remains relatively easy to withstand for any half competent defence. Utd are currently there for the taking.

So yes, 3 points taken thanks to Scott McT, crisis averted until the next game. But in reality utd are pretty stuffed until they have a half decent back 4. With AWB, Varane, Martinez and Shaw back Onana would not be under such pressure, our midfield might be able to play more freely and Hojlund, who looks damn good on limited evidence of what he’s been supplied with, might score some goals.

I’m very glad for the international break for once to give a bit more time for some of the crocked to get fitter.

Jon, Cape Town (but we still need to get more youth on the pitch and get rid of Anthony and Sancho rather than give them payrises and long term contracts like we normally do for players not making the grade)

Manchester United, ETH, and Consistency

That Manchester United result is the kind that can turn a season around, but I’d hate it, hate it if it did. It’s heartening to remember that prior to the win, Erik Ten Hag had helpfully pointed out consistency as MU’s bogeyman, so he’s really only managed to increase the pressure on himself and the squad.

Fair play to McTominay, though. That was literally hero’s work. When he was linked with NUFC last summer, I didn’t exactly find it exciting, but I understood why the club might have been interested in him: he works his arse off, he’s a team player, and he plays out of his skin rather often. I suspect Newcastle United chose to trust in Elliott Anderson at some point; I really rate Anderson, but it’s not hard to imagine McTominay doing that in black and white instead. Or it was until McTominay made himself undroppable. Or until we sell Joelinton.

Chris C, Toon Army DC (reet gutted for Chris Basham)

McTompele

“Not sure why there has been all the fuss about Man United needing a striker. All they needed to do was unleash Scott McTominay a la Steve Clarke.”

I wrote that in the mailbox on 9th September. Only took ETH a month to get the message. All I’ll saw now is watch out Haaland…

Mike, LFC, Dubai

Manchester United

Probably last Scottish lad I’ll cheer for today but well done Scottie. I wonder will Brentford regret all that time wasting, I know people claim the refs add it on, but it would be generous to even suggest they add a third of it on.

Anyway point I wanted to make was outside of the keeper, last couple of games united best players have all been the newest signings, reguilion, amrabat, hojlund and even mount starting to contribute. Johnny Evans class when called upon too.

Got out of a self made jail today, hopefully the international break is used to improve concentration and take onana out of the limelight for a bit.

Anthony, Dublin (anyone got 2 for bayern in December?)

Hi Ed,

I wrote in a couple of weeks ago about Onana. He’s really starting to remind me of Bartez. Good in theory, on paper, and in the occasional game, but mostly a soul sucking waste of space with crisp packet hands. I’d play the big Albanian.

(I don’t know why they didn’t give Henderson a proper go at it)

Rearguards,

Liam

Last-minute Blues

Winning a must-win game with the last action, at home in the depths of stoppage time. With the opposition finally buckling under waves and waves of pressure. For UTD fans of a certain age, this is what it’s all about.

There was however, a stark moment as the camera cut to post match scenes of cathartic celebrations. Note the dead pan expressions of Rashford and Casemiro. Who were clearly still sulking over being subbed, despite that descision being vindicated in the most dramatic fashion.

Watching them mope about while their team mates enjoyed the moment revealed the core of the problems plaguing the UTD team. It’s all about the individual over the collective.

We will still get the odd flashes of brilliance, and the occasional thrills and moments, because these are good players. But until that attitude changes, we will continue walking down our error strewn path to mediocrity.

Akillies (Malawi)

Context is king

(it’s none of my business and sincerely, no disrespect intended but…)

Wanna play a fun game?

Look at the Man Utd roster in April ’22 and play football manager. You’re trying to build a squad which uses the high pressing system [ 1 ] and can challenge at the top for the next 2-5 yrs at least.

See how many*you’d* keep.

[ 1 ] It’s incredible to think that possibly the biggest club in the world still haven’t adopted the high intensity, detailed modern approach. I understood ETH was brought in to perform this enormous task as well.

Hartley MCFC Somerset (again it’s none of my business but cut the guy some slack?)

It was daylight robbery

Good Day

It’s a disgrace the way Liverpool was robbed.

The VAR still picture, presented to the referee for the sending off, was highly irregular and the way the so-called offside was called points to a conspiracy.

There will always be underhand dealings in sport, but as long as nobody gets caught nobody will complain.

The VAR official calls were much worse than any dubious call Mark Clattenburg ever made.

In this case it was a blatant conspiracy and the game should be replayed.

The sooner the better.

Marius

Liverpool replay

Sounds like you are another person who has never played football at any level. There is no way Jones was a sending off and Udogie tripped himself up for Jota sending off. Jones was trying to steal the balk with a bit of craft. Bissouma went down like he had been shot. VAR made it look like the crime of the century. Inevitable red card due to the way it was shown on the big screen. The first Jota yellowcwas laughable lad tripped over his own feet.

Maybe it should be replayed with 9 versus 9. Only joking, but isn’t waving imaginary yellow cards a booking now? Richarlison and Udogie had already got booked and we’re seen waving cards.

Don

Ps Spurs will never batter Liverpool

Pps Don’t go on about handball when LFC beat Spurs in European Cup. It ended 2 nil remember

Give us our replay

Dear Editor, klopp is without doubt the biggest wingeing coach in the Premiership. Other teams accept the mistakes, get over themselves, and move on. What next, if one of his LiVARpool players gets fouled, will he still demand a replay??? GROW UP kLOPP YOU BIG BABY

Jim Young