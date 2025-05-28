Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

According to reports, Manchester United have named their ‘affordable price’ to sell Marcus Rashford amid interest from FC Barcelona.

Rashford has rebuilt his reputation in recent months, benefitting from a fresh start away from Old Trafford.

The England international’s form dramatically declined after he scored 30 goals across all competitions in 2022/23 and the arrival of Ruben Amorim did not have the desired impact on his standing at Man Utd.

It was hoped that the appointment of Amorim could re-energise Rashford, but they butted heads en route to him leaving in January.

Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd ahead of the winter, but his options were limited amid his poor performances and huge salary.

Aston Villa decided to take a punt on Rashford after they sold Jhon Duran to Al Nassr and this decision paid off, as he grabbed four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances during his loan stint at Unai Emery’s side.

A hamstring injury ruled Rashford out of Aston Villa’s final four Premier League games and he was sorely missed as they missed out on Champions League qualification.

Aston Villa’s loan deal with Man Utd for Rashford includes a buy option for around £40m, but it remains to be seen whether their failure to qualify for the Champions League could end their hopes of making this move permanent.

It has been suggested that Rashford’s recent upturn could attract interest from elite European sides and it’s been widely reported that Barcelona are his ‘dream’ destination.

Barcelona are in the market for a new winger this summer. They are known to be interested in Liverpool star Luis Diaz, but Rashford is an alternative option.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport claims Man Utd have set their ‘price’ for Rashford, with an ‘affordable’ asking price of 48 million euros (£40.2m) demanded by club chiefs.

Man Utd have reportedly ‘made it clear’ that they are ‘no longer considering’ Rashford amid their ‘ongoing divorce’ and they ‘want to sell him permanently’ in a ‘definitive solution’.

While Rashford’s price has been deemed ‘affordable’, it is noted that it would still be ‘difficult’ for Barcelona to sign him as his salary makes it an expensive operation.

Barcelona are said to be ‘very clear on their preference’ as they seek a ‘loan with a buy option’, with it suggested that the Red Devils could be open to a compromise to offload Rashford on ‘advantageous loan terms’ amid their ‘very serious problem with the player’.