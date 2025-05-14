RB Leipzig have been informed that star midfielder Xavi Simons wants to leave the club this summer, with the Premier League looking like his next destination.

The Dutch international, 22, joined Leipzig on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last year before the Bundesliga side made the deal permanent for around £42m.

But just five months after that agreement, Simons has told the club he’s ready for a new challenge.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on social media this week, reporting: “Xavi Simons’ decision has been made: he’s ready to leave RB Leipzig this summer. Plan confirmed as reported in recent months — he’s ready for a new chapter with top Premier League clubs and Bayern all attentive to his situation. RB Leipzig are aware of the player’s plan.”

That will come as no surprise to a host of English clubs. Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd have long been tracking Simons, while Bayern Munich are also believed to be watching closely.

However, Leipzig’s asking price and Simons’ preference for a Premier League move put English sides firmly in the frame.

Reports suggest Leipzig want a quick and sizeable return on their January investment, with the Bundesliga side expected to demand around €80 million (£67m).

A sizeable fee, but one that won’t deter top-tier Premier League interest, particularly with Simons’ consistent output at the top level.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Reds repeat: Liverpool the overwhelming F365 favourites to win a 21st title…

👉 Man Utd are ‘financial shambles’ but are still bigger than Liverpool!

👉 Arsenal win the title, Leeds survive, Liverpool’s new dynasty – a 2025/26 target for each Premier League club

The Netherlands international has nine goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga this season, despite Leipzig enduring an up-and-down campaign.

Last term, he registered 25 goal contributions across all competitions and was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Speaking recently, Simons hinted at his future, telling Sky Germany: “I’m still a young player, I have many dreams and the club knows that. But right now, the most important thing for me is to play well in the upcoming games. Then we have the international matches, and after that we’ll sit down and see what happens.”

Simons’ desire to play Champions League football is thought to be a key factor in his decision. Leipzig are currently seventh in the Bundesliga, with their hopes of qualifying for next season’s competition all but over.

That could give the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool the edge. Man Utd are also interested, but their financial flexibility may depend on Europa League success and the Champions League qualification that comes with it, as revealed by Duncan Castles recently.

He said: “Their problem is an obvious one in that they don’t have much money to play with, certainly not the kind of money that Leipzig are looking at as a sell fee.

They will need to win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League to be able to afford such a deal. But he’s on a list of players that they’re looking at.”