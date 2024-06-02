Man Utd prioritise £60m-rated striker Prem minnows beat them to with ‘consistent tracking’ taking place

Manchester United are reportedly prioritising a striker signing this summer, and have £60million-rated Wolves man Matheus Cunha on their radar after ‘consistently tracking’ him following their failure to sign him previously.

United were looking into the signing of Cunha in the summer of 2022, when he was at Atletico Madrid. It was reported at the time that they were closing in on the signing of the Brazilian, in a deal worth £42million.

However, that fell through, and he remained with the La Liga side until the following January, when a much smaller Premier League side in Wolves snapped him up on loan, before his stay was made permanent in the summer for a club-record fee of £44million.

He repaid the Molineux outfit with 14 goals in all competitions this season, paired with eight assists.

According to the Mirror, during that top run of form, United have remained keen on the striker. Indeed, it’s said they ‘consistently tracked’ Cunha throughout the season.

He’s now said to be high on their list of strikers following the departure of Anthony Martial following nine years at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman leaving the club means Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford are the only senior strikers left, and the latter more regularly features on the wings than up top.

It’s said Cunha perfectly fits the profile of striker that Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to see at United, given his ‘aggressive, dynamic and ambitious’ style.

The Red Devils have an ace up their sleeve in the pursuit of the Brazilian, too. Indeed, it’s said he currently earns £60,000 per week at Molineux, and United are prepared to double that in order to persuade him away.

It might be hard for Wolves to keep him happy knowing there is the potential to make more money and feature for a bigger side. That said, if United can make the Midlanders an offer they find hard to refuse, the striker could well be persuaded into a move.

Cunha is not the only Premier League star on United’s radar. Mohammed Kudus of West Ham has also been linked with an Old Trafford switch.

However, it’s thought Liverpool might be better placed, with the Hammers man seen as a great replacement for Mohamed Salah if he’s to up sticks amid a strong push for his signature by the Saudi Pro League.

