Harry Kane has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

According to reports, Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane ‘could return’ to the Premier League next year amid interest from Manchester United.

Kane left boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur during the 2023 summer transfer window. He was sold to Bayern Munich for around £86m after he entered the final year of his contract with the Premier League outfit.

The England international was linked with several Premier League clubs before he joined Bayern Munich, but Daniel Levy was reportedly unwilling to negotiate with rival clubs.

This made a move abroad more likely and he’s scored 61 goals in his 61 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions. Despite this, Bayer Leverkusen upstaged them as the Bundesliga giants failed to win a trophy last season.

Under new head coach Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich have made a strong start to the new campaign. They are unbeaten in ten Bundesliga games and five points clear at the top of the table.

READ: Man Utd top injury table with 57 Premier League games missed



Man Utd were among the clubs interested in Kane when he left Tottenham last year and they have been heavily linked with the experienced forward of late.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, so new head coach Ruben Amorim could push the board to bring in a new forward in January or next summer.

A recent report claimed Man Utd and PSG have already submitted record ‘offers’ to Bayern Munich for Kane as Amorim wants ‘two resounding failures’ to leave.

A new report in Spain claims Kane ‘could leave Bayern Munich and return to the Premier League’ as Man Utd ‘want’ to sign him.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd star ‘wants’ transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona after being told to ‘get a job somewhere else’

👉 Ruben Amorim picks ‘preferred No.9’ at Man Utd as Alejandro Garnacho ‘sulk’ cause revealed

👉 Man Utd transfers: Amorim eyes £112m Premier League duo as his first two signings

The report claims Kane ‘could be tempted’ to sign for Man Utd by ‘the lure of a return to his homeland and the chance to lead a revival’ at Old Trafford.