According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have had a £40m offer for Manchester United target Ivan Toney ‘rejected’ by Premier League rivals Brentford.

Toney is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs and is expected to leave Brentford during this summer’s transfer window.

Toney to Spurs?

The England international scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, but he missed most of the 2023/24 campaign as he was serving a nine-month ban for breaching betting rules.

The Brentford forward made his return at the start of this year. He struggled during the run-in as he only scored four goals in his 17 Premier League appearances.

So Toney was somewhat fortunate to be included in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024, but he is presumably behind Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins in the pecking order.

Toney has been heavily linked with Man Utd in recent days and it’s been suggested that the 28-year-old has become their ‘priority target’.

Man Utd need to sign a striker to take some pressure off of Rasmus Hojlund, but they could miss out on Toney as they face competition from Premier League rivals in the race to sign the forward.

Tottenham did not sign a natural replacement for Kane last summer after he left his boyhood club to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth around £86m.

Spurs instead spent around £50m to sign Brennan Johnson. The Welshman and Ange Postecoglou’s other attacking options coped pretty well without Kane, but they are in the market for a new forward this summer.

Toney is an attractive option as he is proven in the Premier League and available for an affordable fee as his current Brentford contract will expire in 2025.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Tottenham have ‘had a bid rejected’ by Brentford, but Toney has ‘agreed terms’ with the London club.

‘Sources reveal that while the England international has accepted a wage offer, Spurs’ £40 million bid was rejected by the West London club. Brentford are asking for a fee of £65m but it is understood that an offer of £55m would secure the deal. ‘We are told that Spurs have the financial capability to outbid any competitors for the Bees hitman. However, the available funds will need to be carefully managed, as the Lilywhites plan to bring in five new signings to boost their chances of securing Champions League football next season. ‘Toney is manager Ange Postecoglou’s priority target to replace the departed Harry Kane, so Tottenham are expected to continue talks in the coming weeks.’

