The Man Utd players have been discussing whether a change of style is required under Ruben Amorim to get better performances and results.

It has been a tough season for the Red Devils with Erik ten Hag sacked at the end of October and replaced by Portuguese coach Amorim in November.

However, things have not improved under the former Sporting CP head coach with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.

Gary Neville recently claimed things have “got a lot worse” under Amorim with four wins in 14 Premier League matches since the new Man Utd boss took over from Ten Hag in November.

Amorim has stuck to the 3-4-3 formation that he had so much success with at Sporting CP but it’s becoming obvious that Man Utd don’t currently have the players to make his high-intensity style of play work.

Speaking after last week’s 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace, Neville called on Amorim to change things for the time being or risk the players losing faith in his ideas.

Neville said: “I thought it would get better when Ruben Amorim came in, the enthusiasm of him and the new system, the players would buy into and we’d see a bounce, but we’ve seen the absolute opposite and it’s got a lot worse.

“They (United) are obviously going to stick with Amorim. But the more you lose, the more difficult it is for the manager to convince the players of his idea.

“It will depress the thoughts of the players to a point whereby they’ll start to lose faith in the idea and it’ll damage you.”

And now the Daily Mail claim that the Man Utd players have privately discussed whether it would be a good for Amorim to change his plans in order to get some results.

The newspaper wrote:

‘Gary Neville has voiced concerns that Ruben Amorim is struggling to sell his ideas to Manchester United’s players, and Confidential understands some have discussed among themselves whether a change of plan that is better suited to their style of play may be the best way forward. ‘That’s unlikely to happen anytime soon after Amorim vowed to stand by his philosophy at all costs despite losing eight of his 20 games in charge, playing a 3-4-3 formation with wing-backs. ‘But United visit Tottenham on Sunday with both clubs uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, and there is growing concern among some players that the teething problems they have experienced under Amorim are not going to improve unless he considers at least tweaking the system.’

