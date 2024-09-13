Man Utd: ‘Problem’ Ronaldo blamed for ‘galactic nonsense’ as ‘stinky’ Ten Hag is a ‘dead man walking’

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he was ‘half the problem’ at Man Utd as he had a role in the Premier League giants “becoming a club of galactic nonsense”.

Ronaldo returned to Man Utd for a second spell at Old Trafford ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 2021/22 season was a success for Ronaldo as he scored 24 goals in his 38 appearances across all competitions.

His second season was a disaster, though. He was not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans as he dropped down the pecking order before he had his contract terminated at the end of 2023.

Ronaldo departed Man Utd after he slammed Ten Hag, the Glazer family and fellow club legends in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal international was also unhappy following Man Utd’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, but he was swayed by money as he joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo had another dig at Ten Hag as he claimed Man Utd need to “rebuild everything” if they are to be successful.

In response, Ten Hag said: “He is entitled to his opinion. It’s OK. He is far away in Saudi, far away from Manchester.”

Ten Hag is under pressure as he is the joint-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked ahead of Man Utd’s trip to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been claimed that Man Utd did not back “stinky” Ten Hag in the summer and it’s “as clear as day” that Ruud van Nistelrooy will replace him.

Former Premier League forward Stan Collymore has explained why he thinks Ronaldo was ‘half the problem’ at Man Utd, while Ten Hag is a “dead man walking”.

“I agree with Cristiano Ronaldo when he says everything needs to be rebuilt at Manchester United,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“I hope he’s being ironic though — because his return for a second spell at Old Trafford to many was proof the club had lost its marbles.

“United, with Ronaldo there for a second time, became a club of headlines, headline makers and galactic nonsense rather than being a serious football club.

“The truth is that a Manchester United in its groove, competing for the biggest honours and having recruitment, management and its finances in order wouldn’t have caved into the “will he, won’t he go to City?” saga which saw United desperate to not be left behind in Manchester, never mind England.

“In my opinion, Erik Ten Hag is a dead man walking but Ronaldo’s comments should only serve to remind United fans of the circus that the Dutchman came into rather than any pile-on comments the mercurial Portuguese now makes.”