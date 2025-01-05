Man Utd: Prolific striker ‘determined to join’ Red Devils as Amorim ‘will not sign’ Gyokeres

United are willing to pay the full price for Victor Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is ‘determined to join’ Premier League side Man Utd in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible first half of the season with their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle on Monday their fourth loss in a row in all competitions.

Man Utd face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, weather permitting, with Ruben Amorim’s side having the chance to move above Tottenham into 12th in the table.

Amorim’s side have been struggling to score goals in the Premier League this season with new signing Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund and wantaway forward Marcus Rashford all coming in for criticism.

Only Everton, Ipswich Town and Southampton have scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the Premier League this season with the Red Devils fans hoping the club bring in reinforcements over the January window.

There have been reports that Man Utd will struggle to make any new signings unless they manage to move on some of their current squad members.

And now Nigerian outlet Business Day insists that Osimhen, who has contributed 13 goals and three assists in 16 matches while on loan at Galatasaray this season, is ‘determined’ to secure a move to Man Utd after the Red Devils gave up on a transfer for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in the winter window.

The report wrote:

‘Sources indicate that Osimhen is determined to join Manchester United, with preliminary moves already underway to finalise the deal. Napoli is believed to have inserted a €90 million release clause in Osimhen’s contract, with €10 million of that earmarked for Galatasaray. ‘However, there are rumors that the clause could drop to €75 million to facilitate the transfer. ‘This development follows news that new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has assured Sporting CP he will not sign Viktor Gyökeres mid-season.’

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha urged the Red Devils to bring Nigeria international Osimhen to Old Trafford earlier this season.

Saha said: “It would be a difficult signing to make, but I think he is exactly the type of player that Manchester United need and that is a striker like Victor Osimhen. I don’t know if it’s a realistic option because he is on loan at Galatasaray, but if you’re talking about a proven goal scorer with pedigree, he is the man.

“He would instantly improve the team. If you signed Osimhen, you’re not signing potential. You know exactly what he is going to give you.

“A striker like Osimhen is exactly the kind of signing that Manchester United need to make. If it takes a lot of money, and it will to sign Osimhen, you go and do it.

“I think that Manchester United should have broken the bank and signed Harry Kane two seasons ago. He’s a player that you should be willing to break the bank for because you know that he will score at least 30 goals and he’s a wonderful professional for the next generation to learn from.

“I’m not here to give the Manchester United Sporting Directors a lesson in who to sign, and I know it’s a new team since then, but if you want to take the club on an upward trajectory, if you want to win the Premier League, then you need a striker with the profile of Kane or Victor Osimhen.”