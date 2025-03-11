Rasmus Hojlund could be replaced by Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Man Utd have made a proposal to Napoli suggesting a swap deal involving Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table after 28 matches.

Performances and results have got worse since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November and now their only hope of a trophy comes in the Europa League after exited the FA Cup last month.

Man Utd have struggled to score goals in the Premier League this season with only five clubs scoring fewer than the Red Devils.

Hojlund – who signed from Atalanta for £72m in the summer of 2023 – has scored just two Premier League goals in 23 appearances for Man Utd this term, while Joshua Zirkzee has only scored three.

Both players have come in for criticism but Hojlund is now on a run of 20 matches without scoring in all competitions with mid-December the last time he hit the back of the net.

And now Man Utd are looking for a new striker with Napoli striker Osimhen – who is currently on loan Galatasaray – becoming one of their top targets.

Journalist Luca Cerchione has claimed that the Red Devils have already made a “proposal” to swap struggling Hojlund for Osimhen, while giving Napoli a load of money too.

Cerchione said: “Keep an eye on the Rasmus Højlund trail, which was reported to me last week.

“United have proposed Højlund to Napoli as part of the deal that could bring Victor Osimhen to Manchester United. In order for Osimhen’s price tag to drop, they will also talk about Højlund, who Conte likes a lot. We’ll see, we’ll follow this lead.”

The journalist added: “€40m, plus Højlund, would be a deal in favour of Napoli.”

Hojlund was frustrated with team-mate Diogo Dalot in a match last week against Real Sociedad in the Europa League when the wing-back fluffed a pass for a certain goal and Chris Sutton sympathises with the Man Utd striker.

Sutton wrote in his Daily Mail column: “I’ve been where Rasmus Hojlund is right now at various points in my career where there is that slight hesitation in all aspects of his game.

“Not scoring against Real Sociedad on Thursday means it’s 19 games without a goal now and I do feel sorry for him, because I don’t really see how he has had service and opportunities created for him.

“Diogo Dalot not crossing for him is a case-in-point. People can say it doesn’t affect you, but it does. I remember at Chelsea when I was out of form I would tell myself there is nothing wrong but that hesitation is what kills you. This isn’t lower-level football, you’re playing against some of the best players in the world and if you are slightly off you can’t afford that.”