Paris Saint-Germain could ‘rekindle their interest’ in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

Rashford has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he reported too ill to train last Friday, hours after being in a nightclub in Belfast.

The Red Devils confirmed in a statement on Monday that the England international has “taken responsibility for his actions”, with the case now closed.

Erik ten Hag’s side face Wolves in the Premier League this week and it remains to be seen if Rashford will be involved.

Funnily enough, Rashford was benched by Ten Hag for last season’s trip to Molineux after he reported late for a team meeting earlier in the week.

He scored the only goal that day, and United fans will hope to see him bounce back in a similar fashion on Thursday night.

Other fans are fed up with Rashford, however. His poor form this season has not given him too much leeway after his latest disciplinary issue.

Rashford’s poor form has also come after he penned a new long-term contract last July, which made him the club’s highest earner.

Before signing his new five-year deal, the 26-year-old was strongly linked with a move to French champions PSG.

And Luis Enrique’s side are back in the mix, according to iNews.

The report says PSG ‘are considering rekindling their interest’ in the United forward after his Belfast escapade.

Ten Hag currently has ‘no plans’ to let Rashford leave, though, while sources indicate the player does not want to leave Old Trafford.

Any offer would not come this month but at the end of the season.

PSG will be in the market for a world-class attacker in the summer if Real Madrid-linked superstar Kylian Mbappe leaves.

Rashford does not hold a candle to Mbappe, but replacing the Frenchman with someone just as good will be impossible. He is arguably the best player in the world, after all.

It has been reported that Mbappe will announce a decision on his future later this week.

