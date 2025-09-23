PSG ‘willing to offer’ £13m more than Barcelona for Rashford as Man Utd hope for bidding war

Man Utd could be in for an unexpected boost in the transfer market next summer with Paris Saint-Germain willing to offer more than Barcelona for Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to depart for Aston Villa for the second half of last season after he fell out with current manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim said in January that he would prefer to play his goalkeeping coach than the England international but Aston Villa chose not to take up their option on the forward.

That allowed Rashford to make his dream move to Barcelona this summer with the 27-year-old joining on loan as he waits to see if the Catalan giants will trigger their €30m (£26m) option.

Man Utd are looking for a good deal so they can make pure profit towards the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and the Red Devils could be in luck with PSG apparently joining the race and willing to pay more than Barcelona.

Spanish website e-noticies has praised Barcelona sporting director Deco for his handling of the summer market but his biggest challenge will come next summer.

One of those issues will be whether to make Rashford into a permanent signing after the Man Utd forward accepted a reduction in his salary to join Barcelona.

The report adds: ‘But PSG will not sit idly by. According to the sports press, Luis Enrique wants to bring in Marcus Rashford next season. This ambition comes with an offer higher than the buyout clause set by Barca.

‘It is said that PSG would be willing to offer Manchester United 45 million euros (£39m), exceeding the amount that Barca could pay . The existence of this higher offer puts Barca and, above all, Deco in a delicate situation. While the 30 million clause gives Barca an advantage, it also means that Deco and the board must decide whether to activate this option or negotiate with PSG.’

Rashford has already been punished for missing a team meeting with Hansi Flick deciding to put him on the bench for their 3-0 win over Getafe at the weekend.

And Scholes thinks it was just another example of Rashford’s “disgraceful” behaviour in recent years for Man Utd and now Barcelona.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I really struggle to feel happy for Marcus Rashford.

“Mainly because of his attitude. His attitude towards Man United towards the end was disgraceful. The amount of times I saw him walking because he wanted to leave… His whole demeanour about him was a disgrace.

“I think he quit on Man Utd. When you quit once, you’ll quit again. He was late last night [for Barcelona].

“He wont get away with that for long at Barca. There’s absolutely no chance. How can you sleep in these days? Your phone, f*****g alarm, whatever. How can you sleep in?

“He’s definitely got the talent to be [one of the best players in the world]. But he’ll never have the mentality.”