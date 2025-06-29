Man Utd plan post-PSR move to hijack Leeds bid for former Premier League star

Man Utd and Leeds could go head-to-head in the transfer market.

Man Utd are preparing to go head-to-head with Leeds United for a high-profile Serie A outcast, as the Premier League duo circle a player once billed as world-class. But only once the PSR deadline passes, according to a report.

Leeds United have made the first move, with reports in Italy claiming an approach has already been made. The newly promoted side are looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of a tough Premier League campaign.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are watching the situation closely. With heavy spending already secured a deal for Matheus Cunha and talks with Bryan Mbeumo ongoing, the club must tread carefully around financial regulations.

That’s why they are expected to delay any further serious moves until next month.

According to Calcio Mercato, the player attracting interest from both clubs is Douglas Luiz, who joined Juventus from Aston Villa in a £42m move just last summer.

It’s been a rough ride in Italy. Luiz has failed to settle, fallen out of favour with manager Igor Tudor, and managed just 27 appearances in all competitions without a single goal or assist.

Juventus would prefer to finalise a deal before June 30 to help balance their financial books ahead of the PSR deadline. As Calcio Mercato explains:

“The sale of Douglas Luiz by June 30 – at least at the same cost – would therefore give a positive push to the club’s accounts.”

The Serie A giants paid around £42m for Luiz last summer and are now hoping to recoup that figure in full to avoid posting a capital loss.

With new boss Igor Tudor not counting on him, the report describes Luiz as “a 100% foreign body” and “out of every project.”

Leeds are seen as the likeliest Premier League club able to strike early. Man Utd, however, are preparing to challenge that interest as soon as the financial reset kicks in.

Sources in Italy suggest Luiz remains highly rated at Old Trafford and may be targeted if Leeds don’t firm up their interest and make progress with a deal in the coming days.

There is also a Jadon Sancho subplot here. The winger has been linked with a move to Juventus, potentially as part of a deal involving Luiz.

However, a proposed move to Fenerbahce now looks dead after Turkish outlet Fanatik claimed Jose Mourinho vetoed the transfer, citing concerns about Sancho’s professionalism.

Luiz is not short of suitors. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have also been mentioned, but neither have made any official moves at this stage.