Man Utd: Pundit drops Ten Hag sack verdict after ‘disrespectful’ Rashford commits ‘unforgivable’ act

Chris Sutton thinks Marcus Rashford’s recent booze-filled trip to Belfast was “unforgivable” as the Manchester United star has been “disrespectful”.

Rashford missed Man Utd’s FA Cup tie against League Two side Newport County after reporting ill a couple of days before the game.

It later emerged that the Man Utd attacker reported ill after returning home following a midweek night out in Belfast.

The England international was one of the best players in the Premier League last season but he has declined this term as Man Utd have struggled in front of goal.

The Sun have claimed this week that Man Utd’s players are now ‘tired of Rashford’s selfish behaviour’ as he has been ‘very moody’ in training.

Man Utd claimed earlier this week that the Rashford case is now ‘closed’ but he will need to step up his performances before the end of the season. If he doesn’t, he could potentially be sold in the summer.

Pundit Chris Sutton has hit out at Rashford over his “unforgivable” act as the ex-Premier League striker thinks the United man has been “disrespectful” to Ten Hag and his team-mates.

But Sutton has also pointed out that Rashford “may outlast” Ten Hag, who is under increasing pressure with Man Utd enduring a miserable campaign.

“We all know he’s a talented player but he’s lost his way in recent times. Erik ten Hag called him out and I thought that him going over to Belfast is a big issue. I thought it was unforgivable,” Sutton said on Sky Sports.

“It’s his third offence and his third misdemeanour. Every player knows where the line is and Marcus Rashford crossed that line. I thought it was disrespectful to the manager and disrespectful to his team-mates.

“The culture in the Manchester United dressing room hasn’t been right for a while. From the outside, we’ve seen the Jadon Sancho stuff.

“We saw how Ten Hag dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo last season and I thought at the end of that I thought that would be it, the manager won that battle, and I thought that everything would settle down.

“That hasn’t been the case and the performances on the pitch haven’t helped as Manchester United have struggled.

“There needs to be a certain amount of discipline in the dressing room and in most dressing rooms I’ve played in, they’ve policed themselves but at this moment in time, it seems to be a problem.

“I suspect Rashford may outlast Ten Hag but he needs to get back to doing what he does best which is performing on the pitch with a Euros coming up.”