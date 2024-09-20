Forward Marcus Rashford has been criticised by a former Manchester United player as he’s been accused of committing the “biggest crime in the world”.

The England international was sensational for Man Utd during Erik ten Hag‘s debut season at Old Trafford as he scored 30 goals across all competitions.

His immense form in 2022/23 came after his struggles during the previous season and his performances severely declined last term as Man Utd endured a difficult campaign.

Rashford also underperformed in Man Utd’s opening three Premier League games of this campaign, but he has impressed since the international break.

The 26-year-old scored in United’s 3-0 Premier League win against Southampton before he contributed with three goal involvements in their 7-0 Carabao Cup victory against Barnsley in midweek.

Despite this, ex-United defender Paul Parker hit out at Rashford when asked whether the forward can consistently compete at a high level and the pundit also claimed that he’d struggle at another club.

“Because of everything about him, him being a local lad, I don’t know if he could go and do that [thrive elsewhere],” Parker said.

“If he’s able to go and do that, that tells you there is something wrong for him at that football club. I would be very surprised if he does because I don’t think he wants to be seen as letting people down – the old saying was ‘sh*tting on your doorstep’.

“He hasn’t exactly been doing well for himself. We can all have bad games, it’s human nature.

“A man that goes to the office doesn’t have a great day everyday, but you still expect him to give everything and do his best to make amends. I don’t think Marcus Rashford has tried too hard to do that.”

Parker has also accused Rashford of committing the “biggest crime in the world” as “you need to look at the individual”.

“I think he’s got something behind him now, three goals, half-decent performances, but this is his time now,” Parker added.

“A lot of people have got to get off blaming the manager for that, you need to look at the individual.

“There are too many excuses now being made, or people are using social media as their get-out clause to get away with things because we’re in this world where you don’t want to offend and people are jumping on it and want to feel sorry.

“There is only so far you can go when people are expected to do a job, and playing football is a job. It’s a job you aren’t in by yourself, you are in with a lot of people and you don’t want to let anyone down because it should hurt you if you do let people down.

“If you can’t make amends for it, then it should haunt you because you have never made amends because you didn’t do enough. When we talk about Marcus Rashford and what he’s not doing well, it’s the biggest crime in the world that you are doing something that you love and you’re not working hard.”